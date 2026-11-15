OnlyFans star puts pervy fans on trial in bizarre virtual courtroom

Jasmine Teaa, 29, has started hosting “unbanned request streams” on Twitch to let her viewers weigh in on the fate of the men she’s banned from her channel because of their ridicu…

An OnlyFans creator is putting her horndog fans on trial in her own virtual courtroom to decide whether their online behavior warrants forgiveness or a permanent ban from her streams.

Jasmine Teaa, 29, has started hosting “Unban Request Streams” on Twitch to let her viewers decide the fates of men booted from her channel for making ridiculously raunchy comments.in 2020 — but she enjoys Twitch streaming in her free time to play video games and casually chat with fans. She has 35,000 followers on the platform. A message about the size of one creep’s member got him banned.

Also read Australian OnlyFans star reveals her strangest requests after retiring

Another was thrown off after “spamming her chat” with links to her Pornhub videos. Many have been tossed for their obsession with her cleavage. But when banned men started begging for a second chance, she decided to let their peers play judge and jury.

Advertisement

“Sorry, I didn’t know that wasn’t allowed, I’ll never do it again, please let me back in! ” the man pleaded. She held her first ‘trial’ in April, wielding a red and yellow plastic gavel as she reviewed about 50 appeals, wearing a white collarette and low-cut black top as viewers decided their fate. She’s held three trials so far, reviewing a total of roughly 150 appeals, and only about 24 have been allowed back, she said.

Jasmine, who has about 1,500 active paid OnlyFans subscribers and an additional 170,000 followers on her free site, said she is planning another trial in the near future. Jam Press/@jasmineflowerteaa