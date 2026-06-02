OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Spares No Expense on $170,000 Wedding with Groom Henry Brayshaw

OnlyFans creator Annie Knight revealed a detailed cost breakdown of her upcoming $170,000 wedding to fiancé Henry Brayshaw, including expenses for attire, catering, and a social content assistant. The couple, who met in 2016, plan to marry in August 2025 with about 80 guests.

OnlyFans star Annie Knight and her fiancé Henry Brayshaw are preparing for their lavish wedding, scheduled for August 2025. The couple, both 28, first met in 2016 while working together at a pub in Melbourne, Australia.

Their relationship evolved over the years, transitioning from colleagues to friends and eventually romantic partners. After an initial attempt at dating that didn't work out, they reconnected and fell in love during a trip to Cancun in March 2025, where Brayshaw proposed. Knight has been documenting the extensive planning process, sharing details on her social media platforms and during appearances on the "Saucy Secrets" podcast.

She revealed that most of the wedding is already planned, emphasizing her desire to take care of logistics early so she can relax in the months leading up to the ceremony. The event is expected to host around 80 guests, and the couple has spared little expense, with a total budget reaching approximately $170,000. Knight provided a detailed breakdown of the wedding expenses, giving fans an inside look at the cost of each element.

The overall budget of $170,000 is slightly above her initial expectations, though she expressed relief that it wasn't even higher. The largest single expense is the wedding coordinator for the day, which covers all food and alcohol service. Accommodation for the groomsmen for three nights comes to $4,000, matching the cost for flights and lodging for both families.

Knight's own wedding dress costs $12,000, and she purchased two reception dresses for a combined total of $5,000 because she couldn't decide on a style. Her wedding shoes added another $3,000. For the groom, Henry Brayshaw's wedding ring is priced at $3,000. The wedding cake will cost $850, while bridesmaid dresses total $3,000.

The groom's and groomsmen's outfits together are $7,000. Photography and videography services are $10,000, and a social content assistant to capture and manage digital content from the day costs $2,700. The celebrant fee is $2,000. Hair and makeup for Knight and her bridesmaids is $4,000.

Despite the six-figure price tag, Knight noted that planning hasn't been as financially stressful as she anticipated, partly because she started organizing early. Throughout the planning process, Knight has balanced her transparency about costs with excitement for the celebration. She described the wedding as medium-sized with 80 attendees, choosing an intimate setting over a massive event. The budget reflects a desire for quality across all categories, from attire to catering.

Knight's candid approach to sharing financial specifics is unusual for a public figure and offers a rare glimpse into the economics of a high-end wedding. Her comments suggest a pragmatic side, acknowledging that while the sum is substantial, she is satisfied with the allocation of funds.

The couple's story, from meeting in a pub to a destination-proposal and now a meticulously planned ceremony, underscores a narrative of modern romance intertwined with influencer culture, where personal milestones are both lived and broadcasted. Knight's role as an OnlyFans creator likely influences her comfort with public disclosure and the commercial aspects of her wedding, turning the event into a content opportunity that justifies some expenses, like the social media assistant





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