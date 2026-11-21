OnlyFans creator Katy Hollick feared her strict mom would disapprove of her racy career — but her confession brought them closer than ever. Now she’s saving up to buy her mother a dream…

An OnlyFans creator who hid her racy online career from her ultra-strict mother for a year got the surprise of her life when her mom embraced her confession — and now the daughter plans to repay that support by buying the matriarch a, who lives in Tenerife, Spain, told The Post.

“We’re very close, and I didn’t want to upset her or cause a fight or worse. ” Hollick says she became an OnlyFans content creator — who poses in sexy bikinis and other hot outfits for her subscribers — after her salary as a veterinary assistant wasn’t cutting it. Hollick said the career change gave her the financial freedom — in excess of $10,000 a month — she had been missing.

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“I sat her down at the table at my house. I said, ‘Mom, I have to tell you something. I have this business that I’m doing, and I love it. I love the freedom and the income,'” explained Hollick, who spent her childhood in South Africa.

“Afterwards, she shocked me when she said, ‘I wish this had existed in my day so I could have done this. '”of her choice after she retires from her job as an administrative assistant — which could be in Belgium or another country. “She hasn’t picked it out yet, but we talk about it,” Hollick said. “She didn’t work when I was a kid.

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She looked after me and my brother, and only my father worked. After their divorce, she struggled financially, and it was hard to watch.

“When they split, she basically lost most of her pension rights. So her pension is unsustainable for life. I knew I had to figure out something to make more money and help her. ”Hollick said she has a lot more fun being an OnlyFans content creator than she did as a veterinary assistant.

Hollick said she has a whole lot more fun as an OnlyFans content creator than she did as a veterinary assistant.

“I just save, save, save,” said Hollick. “My family was bad with money. And I’ve always had this hunger to find money, this worry like I’m never going to have enough, that I need to be out there and be independent and be able to take care of myself — and now her.

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“My whole goal is to make her life easier, and when she retires, I can just fund her life without any troubles. That’s the goal I’m working for. ”Hollick said she has a lot more fun being an OnlyFans content creator than she did as a veterinary assistant.