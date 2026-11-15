Courtney Clenney moved to Gadsden Correctional Facility, listed as minimum custody with 2028 release

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, convicted of killing boyfriend Christian Obumseli, has been transferred to a new Florida prison and is classified as a minimum-custody inmate with a projected release date in 2028.

Courtney Clenney, the former OnlyFans model convicted of killing her boyfriend, has been transferred to a different prison and is now listed as a minimum-custody inmate.

Records indicate her projected release date is less than two years away. Clenney, 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter with a deadly weapon in August as part of a plea deal that resulted in a six-year prison sentence. She was initially charged with second-degree murder in relation to the April 2022 death of 27-year-old Christian Obumseli, her boyfriend. Florida prison records indicate Clenney was moved to the Gadsden Correctional Facility, where she is classified as a minimum-custody inmate.

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Courtney Clenney Release Date Set

It is unclear when Clenney was moved to the new prison. She was previously housed at the Florida Women's Reception Center. Records also indicate Clenney is set to be released from prison on July 20, 2028, which will be followed by five years of probation. While Clenney was sentenced in August, she was given credit for the nearly four years spent behind bars while her case worked through the court system.

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According to prosecutors, the plea deal includes a provision barring Clenney from profiting from the killing. They said they would back any action taken by the Florida Attorney General's Office to enforce that restriction. We do believe that nobody should benefit financially from murdering somebody, Assistant State Attorney Shawn Abuhoff said at the time of sentencing. So we will provide any evidence that they request.

We'll work hand in hand with the attorney general's office if they so seek to do some form or lien or some financial proceeding against Miss Clenney. At Clenney's sentencing, Obumseli's mother said her son remained in the destructive relationship with Clenney despite previous violence. No sentence, no plea can bring back my son to me, she said. The family also released a statement through a representative.

Obumseli Family Responds To Battered Partner Defense

Your actions have left the Obumseli family with a void that can never be filled, the representative said. A chair where a family gathers for holidays will always remain empty. Clenney had claimed that Obumseli was abusive, arguing that she was a battered partner. Obumseli's family denied those allegations and said he was a domestic violence victim.

Clenney appeared in court as prosecutors outlined the terms of her plea agreement in the killing of Christian Obumseli. She waved to her family after her sentencing on Aug. 10, 2026. She pleaded guilty to killing Obumseli in 2022 in Miami. If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.