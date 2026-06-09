OnlyFans Creators Reveal Parents' Surprising Reactions to Their Adult Content Careers

From dads suggesting the platform to mothers facing social stigma, OnlyFans creators share how their parents have reacted to their careers in adult content.

When Chelsea Jenks first considered joining OnlyFans, the suggestion came from an unexpected source: her father. In a recent interview, the 29-year-old content creator revealed that her dad, an avid boxing fan, had noticed that many female boxers were also on OnlyFans and suggested she try it.

He even pointed out one boxer whose bio stated 'no nudes,' thinking it might be a good fit. At first, Jenks was hesitant, explaining that it involved more than just pictures. But a few years later, she launched her page, and now her father is one of her biggest supporters, often joking about her work. Growing up, Jenks said her father was strict, especially about boys, forbidding sleepovers and insisting on separate beds.

She recalled telling him about her OnlyFans account soon after starting, expecting an awkward conversation. Instead, he was nonchalant, and now they share a running joke where he says things like, 'Chelsea would flash her boobs and get paid for it.

' Jenks emphasized that her parents know she does topless content and are happy as long as she is respectful and successful. Not all parents are as accepting. Lisa Vanderpump, star of Vanderpump Rules, recently shared that she once considered joining OnlyFans after hearing about Denise Richards making a lot of money.

However, she ultimately decided against it. On the other hand, Annie Knight's mother, Karyn Knight, has faced social consequences due to her daughter's career. In an Instagram video, Annie asked if it was hard for her mom socially, and Karyn admitted she has had issues with other mothers who meet up and judge her. Jenks, however, has experienced criticism from a family friend who unfollowed her after seeing her on a content trip with other adult stars.

The friend said that seeing Jenks with 'all these porn stars' was embarrassing, highlighting the stigma attached to OnlyFans creators. Despite the judgment, Jenks remains unapologetic. She is in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend Will, whom she has been with for nine years and is her only sexual partner during that time. Yet, she notes that people still judge her more harshly than someone in a traditional job who might engage in similar behaviors privately.

Jenks believes that how you are at work doesn't reflect who you are at home. She prides herself on being a good daughter with good manners, and her parents just want her to be happy and financially secure. She concludes that as long as she is not harming anyone, her work should not matter. OnlyFans, she argues, is simply a job, and her parents' support has been crucial in navigating the societal backlash





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