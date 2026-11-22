The agency is stuck in the Stone Age.

After Americans endured a four-hour nationwide flight-grounding last week, Washington is proposing to add insult to injury: Let’s hand tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to the very people responsible for our broken skies.international disgrace now want to give members of Congress up to $50 billion to fund pet projects in their districts and keep subsidizing America’s least deserving welfare recipients: the owners of private jets.

A United Airlines plane takes off near the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va. , Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. Even worse, much of that cash wouldn’t even go toward fixing air-traffic control. And the fraction that does wouldn’t solve the system’s fatal flaw.

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No matter how much money Congress throws at Sean Duffy’s Federal Aviation Administration, coach passengers will still suffer needless delays and cancellations. That’s because the system is run by an agency trapped in the Stone Age — and built on a conflict of interest. In most other developed countries, the people guiding planes aren’t the same people policing safety.

The government regulators oversee air-traffic control systems run by independent air-traffic utilities, so the bureaucrats have no incentive to overlook or cover up their own mistakes. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin listens at the White House in Washington, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. In America, the watchdog is watching itself because the FAA is regulating the very system it operates.

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Its bureaucrats, hamstrung by politics and red tape, lack the expertise and steady stream of funding required to modernize the system. That’s why hundreds of FAA facilities still run on 1980s computers, forcing technicians to rely on floppy disks and scavenge eBay for spare parts. In control towers across the country, controllers still track flights by passing around slips of paper instead of using touchscreens adopted decades ago in Canada and Europe.

Modernizing a high-tech network requires long-term borrowing and planning, which utilities in other countries can do because they have a predictable stream of revenue from user fees. The FAA can’t do that because it’s dependent each year on the latest whims of legislators more interested in the next election than in future airline passengers. Reformers have been trying to overhaul this system since the Clinton administration.

In his first term, President Trump assembled a coalition of airlines and unions behind a plan to spin off air-traffic control into a self-funded nonprofit utility. But then he ran intoEven though corporate jets clogged the exact same airspace as commercial airliners, the National Business Aviation Association threw a tantrum at the prospect of private planes paying their fair share.

High-performance planes made up 10 percent of air traffic but less than 1 percent of the aviation taxes collected — a massive subsidy bankrolled by the taxes on airline passengers. Even when reformers offered private planes a sweetheart exemption from user fees — and the prospect of safer and faster flights — the NBAA’s lobbyists kept fighting, terrified of losing their favorite fundraising boogeyman.

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Congress succumbed to the lobbying, partly to go on collecting campaign contributions from the corporate jet set, and partly because members didn’t want to surrender their control over the system. Lawmakers treat the FAA like a jobs program, blocking the agency from consolidating redundant local facilities into modern regional hubs, and directing funds to pork-barrel projects.

The Trump administration is urging Congress to spend between $30 and $50 billion to modernize air-traffic control, but much of what’s being proposed will do nothing to improve the system. Sen. Eric Schmitt, a Republican from Missouri, seized on last week’s shutdown to call for passage of his bill, the $30 billion “Modern Skies Act,” a bill the jet lobby enthusiastically supports. But less than half of that money would actually go to air-traffic control, as the Reason Foundation .

Ten billion dollars is earmarked for rebuilding terminals at handpicked airports — and the criteria are so bespoke that St. Louis Lambert International, in Schmitt’s home state, may be the only airport that qualifies. If President Trump wants to leave a lasting legacy for Americans flying coach, he should finish the job he started in his first term. Put an independent utility in charge of air-traffic control. Give the FAA a free hand to police it.

And when it comes to the agency’s other job, Trump already knows the right words: