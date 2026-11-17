The true-crime podcasting trio's new case takes them across the Atlantic.

But at the moment of her death, Cinda placed her hand across the building’s gate, so as far as Charles . That’s the starting point for season six, which premieres Dec. 8.

The events leading up to Cinda’s untimely demise, however, took place in London, so the trio heads to England for a new season of the podcast and a chance to take in a new city and new locales. Except when they arrive — as shown in the trailer for season six — they discover that a key location in Cinda’s case is a building that looks an awful lot like the Arconia .

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Jen Affleck Breaks Free: The 'Mormon Wives' Star on Her Divorce and Finding Herself on the 'Orange County' Spinoff The full description for season six reads, “Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim — Cinda Canning — arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters.

But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them … without having their story end the same as hers? ” Fey will reprise her role as Cinda in the season.

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Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Michael Cyril Creighton also return, and the guest star lineup includes Simone Ashley, Matthew Beard, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Olivia Colman, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie Demetriou, Martin Freeman, Richard E. Grant, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jane Horrocks, Sharon Horgan, Lesley Nicol, Jennifer Saunders, Sean Teale, David Tennant, Anjana Vasan and Jodie Whittaker.

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