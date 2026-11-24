Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley came together for a mini 'Bridgerton' reunion, while the likes of Olivia Colman, Jim Broadbent, Richard E. Grant and David Tennant added even more Brit star power.

'Only Murders in London' stars Martin Short, Richard E. Grant, Olivia Colman, Michael Cyril Creighton, and Jim Broadbent at the London world premiere in London, walked the premiere carpet to the delight of fans who came out despite freezing temperatures.

The iconic comedy duo of Short and Martin was joined at the event by series regular Michael Cyril Creighton, along with Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman, David Tennant, Jim Broadbent,, Simone Ashley, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Lesley Nicol, Anjana Vasan, Matthew Beard, Amar Chadha-Patel, Jane Horrocks, Sean Teale, Sharon Horgan, Jodie Whittaker, Jamie Demetriou, Richard E. Grant, Tim Key, Joe Anderson, Simon Callow, Aron von Andrian and Grace Truly, among others. Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley attend the Disney+ global premiere of ‘Only Murders in London,’ courtesy of Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images Co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman also crossed the pond for the premiere celebration in London, alongside fellow executive producers Jess Rosenthal and Kristin Bernstein.

Also read Only Murders In The Building Season 7 Confirmed Return To New York City

Before the screening of episodes 1 and 3 – because they feature more of the Brit faces adding much fun and color to the new season, Martin and Short warmed up the London premiere crowd in classic fashion.

“I love traveling around with Martin Short because – no paparazzi,” quipped Martin. “What an honor it is for me to be standing next to someone who looks like a former women’s tennis .

Advertisement

” Short retorted to laughter: “Let me just say that of all the people … that I admire, Steve is very close to being one ofSeason 6 sees the true-crime podcasting trio of Charles-Haden Savage , Oliver Putnam and Mabel Mora investigate the death of Cinda Canning , which takes them to London where they meet a huge collection of suspicious and eccentric characters.

“But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them… without having their story end the same as hers? ” a synopsis asks. Inside the ‘Pillsbury Bake-Off Classic’: A Recipe for Blending Brands With TV ‘East of Eden’ Star Hoon Lee on the “Honor” of Playing Lee and Why It Made Sense to Expand on the Character