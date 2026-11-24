Hulu confirms Only Murders in the Building Season 7 will return to New York City following the London setting of Season 6, with production moving back to its roots.

Hulu has confirmed that the highly popular mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building will return to its original setting in New York City for its seventh season. This decision marks a significant shift from the sixth season, which was titled Only Murders in London and featured the main trio investigating the death of true-crime podcaster Cinda Canning in the United Kingdom. The move back to the East Coast highlights the enduring connection between the characters and their home base after the international detour.

Production Shifts Back to NYC Origins

Series co-creator and showrunner John Hoffman expressed his enthusiasm about returning to New York, stating that he loves the city and the show is deeply rooted in its culture. Hoffman noted that going back to New York will be a thrill for the production team and the cast. He also emphasized that the London experience taught the team that the show can successfully travel to different locations, exciting everyone involved to imagine future possibilities.

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Steve Martin, who co-created the series with Hoffman, echoed these sentiments. Martin told Deadline that while the team remains open to international settings, their immediate goal is to head back to New York City. Martin Short, who plays Oliver Putnam, quickly agreed with his co-stars, confirming their unified stance on the location for the upcoming season. These statements align with reports from September indicating that the story and production are intended to return to New York.

Casting and Creative Development Updates

The seventh season will feature the return of the core cast members Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora. The writers' room is also moving to New York, signaling a full operational return to the city's creative hub. Although Hulu has not officially renewed the series for a seventh season, the strong viewership numbers and critical acclaim make a cancellation unlikely. The creative team is already in the process of developing the plot for the next case involving the trio.

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Only Murders in the Building has maintained a consistent release schedule since its debut in 2021, with each season arriving annually. The sixth season premiered on December 8, 2026, continuing this streak of reliable content for Hulu subscribers. The show's success is attributed to its unique blend of mystery and comedy, along with the strong chemistry between its lead actors. The decision to return to New York aims to capitalize on this momentum and satisfy fans eager for more adventures in their familiar neighborhood.

Future Locations and Cast Expansions

While the seventh season is confirmed to take place in New York, the successful London shoot has opened the door for future international episodes. John Hoffman, Steve Martin, and Martin Short indicated that taking the story to other locations remains a viable option after the positive experience of Season 6. This approach allows the show to maintain its core identity while offering fresh backgrounds for new mysteries. Season 4 did include some scenes in Los Angeles, but it remained largely rooted in New York, making the London shift a unique experiment.

The upcoming seasons will continue to attract high-profile guest stars, a tradition established in previous seasons. Season 6 featured a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Olivia Colman, and David Tennant, among others. Tennant described his role as a cameo, highlighting the show's ability to integrate major celebrities into its narrative. The presence of three actors who have played the Doctor in Doctor Who added a layer of fan service to the London episodes. As the series prepares for its return to New York, fans anticipate more creative storytelling and potentially new international guest appearances in the future.