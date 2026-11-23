Only Murders in the Building Season 7 returns to New York City after its London special. Showrunner John Hoffman confirms the reset, while Steve Martin and Martin Short keep travel options open.

Hulu has officially confirmed that Only Murders in the Building Season 7 will return to its original home base in New York City. This decision marks a significant shift for the hit series, following the success of its recent international special that transported the main cast to London. The confirmation provides closure regarding the geographic scope of the upcoming installment and reassures fans of the show's core identity.

Showrunner Confirms New York Return

Only Murders in the Building showrunner John Hoffman confirmed the return to New York for Season 7. Hoffman emphasized that New York is deeply embedded in the fabric of the series. He stated that he loves New York like nobody else and noted that the show is steeped in the city's culture. For Hoffman, going back to New York is going to be a thrill for Season 7.

Also read Only Murders in London Season 6 Premiere Stars Red Carpet

The confirmation comes after the release of the London special, which aired on December 8. That episode saw Charles, Oliver, and Mabel traveling overseas. The trip was driven by a direct summons from Cinda Canning. She asked the trio to help catch her killer, leading them into a new mystery.

John Hoffman's statement reinforces the idea that the city is not just a setting but a character. The show's identity has always been tied to its urban environment. Returning to this core location allows the creators to dive back into the specific tone and atmosphere that initially attracted audiences.

Cast Keeps Travel Doors Open

Steve Martin and Martin Short made it clear that they are always open to future travel. They stated that their current goal is to head back to New York City. However, they did not rule out the possibility of going abroad again in the future. This stance keeps the narrative flexible for potential future seasons.

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The duo played key roles in the London storyline. Their characters, Charles and Oliver, navigated a new collection of suspicious and particularly English eccentric characters. The trip was designed to be a challenge. The podcasters had to follow in the footsteps of Cinda Canning without having their story end the same way.

Martin and Short's willingness to travel again suggests that the show's creators are not bound by location. They can explore new cultural contexts while maintaining the core dynamic of the three friends. This flexibility is a key strength of the series' long-term viability.

London Special Case Details

The London special featured the trio embarking on their hardest case yet. The victim was Cinda Canning, a figure whose own podcast started it all for the main characters. Her death served as the catalyst for the overseas journey. The investigation required the team to adapt to a different legal and social system.

The narrative of the London episode was built around the theme of cozy murder mysteries. London is home to a rich history of this genre. The characters had to navigate this unfamiliar terrain while dealing with local suspects. The pressure was high to solve the crime and protect their own reputation.

Cinda Canning's request to Charles, Oliver, and Mabel created immediate stakes. They could not refuse without risking their standing in the true crime community. The episode served as a bridge between the New York-based seasons and the potential global expansion of the show.

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Season 6 Guest Cast Impact

Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building packed a massive guest cast. This included David Tennant, Olivia Colman, and Peter Capaldi. Other notable guests featured Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, and Jennifer Saunders. The list also included Geri Halliwell, Nicola Coughlan, Sean Teale, and Simone Ashley.

The extensive lineup of stars helped drive the success of the previous season. Actors such as Jodie Whittaker, Rhea Norwood, Richard Ayoade, and Amar Chadha-Patel joined the mystery. Their involvement added depth and variety to the storytelling. The ensemble approach allows the show to experiment with different tones and genres.

The return to New York for Season 7 will likely continue this tradition. The local New York theater and literary scenes offer a wealth of talent. The creators can tap into this network to bring in new faces for the upcoming season. The contrast between the international guest stars and local talent will be interesting to observe.

What Comes Next for the Show

The confirmation of a New York return sets the stage for Season 7. Fans can expect the series to delve back into the mysteries of the Arconia building. The core dynamic of the trio solving crimes will remain central. However, the experience gained in London will likely influence their approach.

John Hoffman's enthusiasm for the New York setting suggests a focus on character development. The city's energy will provide a backdrop for new investigations. The show has built a loyal fanbase that appreciates the blend of mystery and comedy. Returning to familiar surroundings allows the characters to grow in new ways.

The decision to head back to New York balances fan expectations with creative evolution. It honors the show's roots while acknowledging the success of its recent experiment. The upcoming season will be crucial for maintaining the show's momentum. The combination of returning to form and retaining the flexibility to travel ensures a strong future for the series.