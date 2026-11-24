Showrunner John Hoffman reveals Only Murders In The Building Season 7 returns to New York. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star in the upcoming season premiering December 8.

Showrunner John Hoffman has confirmed that Only Murders In The Building Season 7 will return to its primary setting of New York City. This strategic decision follows the successful filming of Season 6 in London, marking a significant pivot for the beloved true-crime comedy series. The move ensures the show remains rooted in the urban environment that defines its core aesthetic and narrative style.

Production Details And Season 7 Location

The Season 6 production concluded in London, where the cast and crew filmed extensively throughout the historic city. Hoffman noted that the London shoot provided a unique opportunity to expand the show's global appeal. The team successfully brought the story to a close in the British capital before preparing for the next chapter. This transition highlights the production's ability to adapt to international locations while maintaining its distinct identity. The decision to film in London was driven by the specific plot requirements of the sixth season. Hoffman emphasized that the London experience was a valuable learning opportunity for the creative team. The cast embraced the new environment, which allowed for fresh storytelling perspectives. This international foray proved successful, earning positive reception from critics and audiences alike. The production schedule for Season 7 is already being adjusted to accommodate the return to New York. This shift ensures continuity in the show's visual language and character dynamics. Hoffman stated that the team is eager to resume filming in the city that serves as the show's home base. The production plans reflect a commitment to balancing innovation with established fan expectations. This approach allows the show to evolve without losing its foundational charm.

Also read Selena Gomez Absent from Only Murders In London Premiere

Cast Perspectives On The New York Return

Steve Martin and Martin Short expressed strong enthusiasm for returning to New York for the upcoming season. Martin stated that he loves the city like nobody else, describing the return as a thrill. Short echoed these sentiments, confirming that the goal is to head back to New York City. Their attachment to the location is evident in their performances and public statements. The actors have built a deep connection to the show's primary setting over the years. This bond influences their creative decisions and character portrayals. The return to New York allows the actors to reconnect with the energy and vibe of the city. Martin and Short's commitment to the location reinforces the show's identity. Their statements highlight the importance of place in the storytelling process. The cast's positive reaction suggests a strong creative alignment on this direction. This shared vision supports the production's overall goals for the next season. The actors' enthusiasm is a key factor in the show's continued success.

Season 6 Plot Summary And Cast Dynamics

Season 6 featured Charles, Oliver, and Mabel investigating the murder of Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey. The trio was summoned to London to solve the case, marking a departure from their usual New York setting. Selena Gomez was unable to attend the London premiere due to a scheduling conflict. The season introduced a host of new characters to the London storyline. Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley, David Tennant, Martin Freeman, Jodie Whittaker, and Sean Teale appeared in the cast. The episode featured complex interactions between the main trio and the new arrivals. Tina Fey's character, Cinda Canning, added a layer of intrigue to the plot. The storyline explored themes of true crime and media influence. The London setting provided a fresh backdrop for the mystery. The cast dynamics shifted to accommodate the international location. This change allowed for new comedic and dramatic possibilities. The season concluded with the case solved, setting the stage for future adventures.

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Upcoming Cast And Production Elements

Several high-profile actors are joining the cast for the upcoming season. Olivia Colman, Meryl Streep, Jim Broadbent, and Peter Capaldi are among the new additions. Richard Ayoade, Jennifer Saunders, and Rhea Norwood also appear in the ensemble. Matthew Beard, Sharon Horgan, and Richard E. Grant are part of the cast. Geri Halliwell-Horner, Lesley Nichols, and Jane Horrocks round out the supporting cast. The inclusion of these actors suggests a significant expansion of the show's scope. The production team is leveraging their star power to attract a wider audience. The new cast members bring diverse talents and backgrounds to the series. Their involvement indicates a continued investment in high-quality storytelling. The season promises to deliver both familiar comforts and fresh surprises. The combination of returning and new talent creates a dynamic ensemble. This mix ensures the show remains engaging for long-time fans and newcomers alike.

Release Information And Viewing Options

The premiere of Only Murders In The Building Season 6 took place in London. The cast, producers, and creatives gathered to celebrate the event. The series is scheduled to premiere on December 8 via Hulu in the United States. International audiences can access the show via Disney+. This dual-platform strategy ensures broad global reach. The release date marks a significant moment for the series. Fans can anticipate new episodes starting on this date. The streaming availability provides convenient access for viewers worldwide. The decision to use Hulu and Disney+ maximizes the show's potential audience. This approach aligns with the production's goal of reaching diverse viewers. The premiere event highlighted the show's popularity and cultural impact. The London premiere served as a fitting conclusion to the Season 6 journey. The event generated significant media attention and fan engagement. The success of the premiere underscores the show's enduring appeal. The December 8 release date is now confirmed for the new season.