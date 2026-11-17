The Only Murders in the Building season 6 trailer reveals Charles, Oliver, and Mabel travel to London to solve a murder linked to Cinda Canning, arriving December 8 on Hulu.

The official trailer for Only Murders in the Building season 6 has been released, confirming that the series will leave New York for its most ambitious location yet. The show is going global as the core trio travels to London, marking a significant shift in the setting and tone for the upcoming installment. This move introduces a fresh backdrop for the characters to navigate while maintaining the signature blend of mystery and humor that has defined the series since its inception.

Series Moves to London for Season 6

Only Murders in the Building season 6 will arrive on Hulu and Disney+ on December 8. The release date coincides with the trio's overseas journey, promising viewers a new set of suspects and a high-stakes environment distinct from their usual Harlem apartment setting. The transition to London offers a chance to explore the international podcasting world and introduces a new cultural layer to the investigation.

Also read David Tennant Confirms Cameo Role in Only Murders in London Season 6

Charles (played by Steve Martin), Oliver (played by Martin Short), and Mabel (played by Selena Gomez) embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim arrives at their doorstep. This victim is none other than Cinda Canning (played by Tina Fey), whose death summons the group across the Atlantic. The narrative follows the trio as they attempt to catch her killer amidst the unique challenges of a foreign city.

Cinda Canning Victimizes the Podcasting World

Our beloved trio of true-crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious characters. The source material highlights that these individuals are particularly English-eccentric, providing a distinct contrast to the previous cast of suspects. This cultural shift is expected to complicate the investigation and add new dimensions to the characters' interactions.

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After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, the group faces a personal challenge tied to the victim's history. Cinda Canning is a pivotal figure in the series, as her podcast started it all for Charles, Oliver, and Mabel. Her death serves as both a professional call to action and a deeply personal motivation for the protagonists to succeed where others might have failed.

Stakes Rise with Star-Studded Suspect Interrogations

The murders follow the trio and some star-studded suspects face interrogation as the plot thickens in the British capital. The trailer suggests that the suspects will be more complex and the stakes higher than in previous seasons. The narrative asks whether the group can follow in the footsteps of the woman who's podcast started it all for them without having their story end the same as hers.

This question looms over the entire season, adding a layer of meta-narrative tension to the standard murder mystery format. The characters are not just solving a crime; they are confronting the legacy and potential dangers of the medium that launched their careers. The investigation in London will likely serve as a crucible for their professional and personal relationships.

Trailer Details and Future Implications

The official release of the trailer provides the first concrete look at how the production has adapted to the London setting. Visual cues from the trailer indicate a shift in production design to reflect the grandeur and history of the new location. This change is expected to influence the pacing and atmosphere of the episodes, offering a more cinematic experience for the audience.

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As the December 8 release date approaches, anticipation is building for how the writers will integrate the international setting with the core dynamics of the show. The inclusion of Tina Fey as Cinda Canning ensures that the connection to the show's past remains strong while pushing the story into uncharted territory. Fans will be watching closely to see if the new location enhances or hinders the character development established in previous seasons.