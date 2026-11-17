Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez travel to London for Only Murders in the Building Season 6. The new season premieres December 8 on Hulu with a two-episode launch.

Season 6 of the critically acclaimed series Only Murders in the Building shifts its primary setting from New York City to London, England. The podcasting trio of Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora embarks on their most international investigation yet. This move marks a significant departure from the cozy confines of the Arconia apartment building that defined previous seasons.

New Victim and International Setting

The season premiere centers on the death of Cinda Canning, portrayed by Tina Fey. Cinda Canning was a prominent figure in the true-crime podcasting world and had previously clashed with the amateur detectives. She was found dead at the gates of the Arconia after suffering what appears to be poisoning. This tragic event triggers the trio to leave New York and track Cinda's last known location.

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Charles-Haden Savage, played by Steve Martin, and his partners must navigate a foreign environment that leaves them out of their element. They are no longer investigating local New York figures but are instead following clues that lead them across the Atlantic Ocean. The shift in geography introduces a new set of challenges for the lifelong New Yorkers.

Returning Cast and New Alliances

The core team is bolstered by the return of Howard, played by Michael Cyril Creighton, who joins the investigation. Additionally, Oliver Putnam's wife, Loretta Durkin, played by Meryl Streep, steps in to assist with the case. Their involvement is crucial as the group faces red herrings and complex clues in London.

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Police assistance is also on hand through the character of Detective Donna Williams, portrayed by Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Donna provides official law enforcement support as the amateurs dig deeper into the mystery. This combination of local knowledge and police procedure is essential for solving the case abroad.

The investigation leads the characters to what looks like an exact replica of the Arconia building. This eerie coincidence adds a layer of psychological intrigue to the plot. The characters must determine if the location is a genuine clue or another deceptive trap set by the perpetrator.

Release Schedule and Viewing Details

Fans can begin watching the new season when Only Murders in the Building returns to Hulu. The premiere date is set for Tuesday, December 8. The platform will release two episodes simultaneously to launch the new storyline. This initial drop allows viewers to catch up on the international plot quickly.

Following the two-episode premiere, new episodes will air on a weekly basis. The season will continue to unfold until the season finale airs on January 26, 2027. This extended schedule gives the show time to develop the complex London-based mystery thoroughly. Viewers can expect a long-form narrative that maintains the show's signature mix of murder and comedy.