Only Murders in the Building returns for Season 6 on December 8, relocating Charles, Oliver, and Mabel from New York to London for a new mystery.

Hulu continues to solidify its position as a premier destination for comedy and mystery fans, but it is the critically acclaimed dramedy Only Murders in the Building that truly stands as the streamer's flagship property. After five successful seasons and boasting an impressive average score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has become an undeniable hit for the platform. Now, the show is preparing for a major transformation with the upcoming sixth season, which promises to shake up the established formula by relocating the cast to a new and unfamiliar setting.

The Core Details of the Season 6 Relocation

The upcoming sixth season of Only Murders in the Building marks a significant shift in the narrative structure by moving the story away from the familiar Upper West Side of Manhattan. Unofficially dubbed Only Murders in London by fans and critics, this new season sends the trio of amateur sleuths to the British capital to investigate their latest homicide. This geographical move is designed to inject fresh cultural friction, new suspects, and a distinct brand of humor into a premise that has consistently captivated audiences since its inception.

Also read Netflix Renews The Hunting Wives for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

The decision to relocate the characters comes after five murders committed within the walls of the Arconia building, a fact that has started to strain the premise's believability for some viewers. By shifting the setting to London, the showrunners aim to counter any slight decline in acclaim and refresh the dynamic for long-time fans. The new environment offers a backdrop of British architecture and etiquette that contrasts sharply with the hyper-local charm of New York, providing a fertile ground for new comedic and mystery-driven scenarios.

Stakeholder Positions and Character Dynamics

The core trio driving the narrative consists of Charles, played by Steve Martin, Oliver, portrayed by Martin Short, and Mabel, performed by Selena Gomez. These three actors have maintained the series' true secret weapon: the effortless, intergenerational comedic chemistry that has defined the show's success. Their interactions remain the focal point of the series, allowing the narrative to thrive even as the external circumstances change dramatically around them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the setting changes, the roles of the characters remain consistent with their established personalities. Charles brings his theatrical flair and curiosity, Oliver contributes his nervous energy and pop culture knowledge, and Mabel provides her grounded, empathetic perspective. This dynamic allows the show to explore new cultural contexts without losing the heart of the series. The trailer for the new season highlights how this chemistry remains intact despite the new accents and architectural landscapes they will encounter in London.

Real-World Impact and Premiere Schedule

For viewers eager to witness this major shift in the Only Murders in the Building storyline, the new season will officially arrive with a two-episode premiere on Tuesday, December 8. This release date allows Hulu to capitalize on the holiday viewing period and provides a substantial introduction to the new London-based mystery. The double episode premiere suggests that the show intends to fully immerse audiences in the new setting from the very start.

The move to London also represents a strategic expansion for the series, potentially opening doors for international co-productions or guest appearances from British television talent. This shift may influence the broader landscape of American mystery comedies, showing that genre shows can successfully adapt to new cultural milieus without losing their core identity. Fans will be watching closely to see how the transition affects the show's ratings and critical reception as it navigates this exciting new chapter.