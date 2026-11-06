Only Murders in the Building Season 6 London Mystery and Cast Details

Only Murders in the Building returns to Hulu on December 8, 2026, with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez traveling to London for Season 6.

The hit series Only Murders in the Building prepares to launch its sixth season with a transatlantic shift in location and intrigue. The next chapter is scheduled to premiere on Hulu on December 8, 2026. This date marks the beginning of a new era for the beloved podcast investigation show. Fans will witness the trio take their podcast investigations to London for the first time.

The premiere episode will kick off a weekly release schedule. Fresh episodes will air every Tuesday following the debut. This format maintains the show's consistent delivery model that audiences have grown to expect. The move from New York City to London introduces a fresh backdrop for the ongoing mystery.

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The Core London Investigation Mechanism

The narrative mechanism for Season 6 revolves around a new case that pulls the protagonists out of their familiar environment. The mystery moves away from the Arconia building in New York. Instead, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel travel across the Atlantic to solve a crime in London. This geographical shift requires the team to navigate a new legal and social landscape.

Cinda Canning plays a pivotal role in triggering this specific journey. She brings the case to the trio. This development reconnects the investigation directly to the podcast that originally brought the characters together. The plot thread is tightly woven from the events of the previous season finale.

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The Season 5 finale provided the immediate narrative bridge. That episode revealed that Mayor Beau Tillman was responsible for the murder of the Arconia's doorman, Lester. The storyline took a dramatic turn with the death of Cinda outside the building. This event leaves Charles, Oliver, and Mabel with a pressing new mystery to unravel. The transition to London serves as the direct consequence of these closing events.

Core Cast and Key Stakeholder Roles

The original core trio remains intact for this upcoming season. Steve Martin continues in the role of Charles Haden-Salvatore. Martin Short returns to portray Oliver Putnam. Selena Gomez reprises her role as Mabel Mora. All three actors are confirmed to be returning for the London storyline.

Tina Fey will also reprise her role as Cinda Canning. Her character serves as the catalyst for the season's primary plot. The casting announcements highlight the stability of the main ensemble. This continuity is central to the show's enduring appeal and narrative cohesion.

The Season 6 cast expands with several high-profile additions. Olivia Colman joins the storyline. Meryl Streep is also set to appear. David Tennant is confirmed for a role in the new season. Nicola Coughlan rounds out the major additions to the cast list.

Additional returning talent includes Martin Freeman. Da'Vine Joy Randolph is also set to return to the series. This combination of returning stars and new talent creates a robust ensemble for the international adventure.

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Real-World Impact and Future Schedule

The production of this season reflects the show's sustained cultural impact. Since its debut in 2021, the series has built a loyal global audience. The production team continues to deliver high-quality storytelling that resonates with viewers. The move to London is expected to draw significant attention from both critics and fans.

Critical reception has remained consistently strong throughout the show's run. The series has maintained an average critics' score of 95 percent. The audience rating stands at 89 percent. These metrics demonstrate the show's ability to satisfy diverse viewer demographics.

Selena Gomez has expressed long-term commitment to her character. She stated a desire to keep evolving Mabel as she gets older. Gomez emphasized her hope to continue the role for a long time. This comment suggests a deep investment in the character's future development.

Viewers can mark their calendars for the December 8, 2026 premiere. The weekly Tuesday releases will continue until the season concludes. The London setting offers a distinct visual and narrative shift. This change provides a unique backdrop for the upcoming mystery. The combination of familiar faces and new locations promises a compelling viewing experience.