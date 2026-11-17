Only Murders in the Building Season 6 trailer reveals the trio travels to London to solve Cinda Canning's murder, featuring star-studded UK cameos and a new mystery.

The cast of Only Murders in the Building has confirmed that the next chapter of their true-crime podcasting saga will take place in London, England. Selena Gomez announced the renewal of the hit series for a sixth season on social media, sharing that the production is moving overseas. The star posted a message stating that the entire ensemble cast is preparing to travel to the United Kingdom for the upcoming installments.

London Mystery and Cinda Canning Return

The official synopsis reveals that Charles Haden-Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora are summoned to London after the arrival of Cinda Canning. This character, who previously hosted a competing podcast, is brought to them in a state where she seems to be in trouble. The trio must use their unique skills to catch the person attempting to eliminate her. This marks a significant shift from their previous investigations in New York City.

Also read Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Trailer Reveals London Mystery

Cinda Canning was originally portrayed by the acclaimed actress and writer Tina Fey. Her introduction to the series created a rivalry that drove much of the narrative tension in previous seasons. Her return in this new format suggests a complex storyline involving past grudges and professional competition. The characters must navigate the complexities of a case that feels personal and dangerous.

Trailer Reveals UK Star Cameos and Humor

A preview clip released on Tuesday, November 17, showcases the trio visiting Nicola Coughlan's character while she is held in a jail cell. The scene highlights the cultural differences between American and British English. Oliver Putnam, played by Martin Short, engages in a humorous exchange where he misunderstands a common British phrase. This interaction sets the tone for the linguistic humor that will likely permeate the season.

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The trailer also features an impressive lineup of British entertainment icons. Viewers can spot Olivia Colman, David Tennant, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, and Peter Capaldi among the cast. Additional appearances include Simone Ashley, Jamie Demetriou, Richard E. Grant, Geri Halliwell-Horner, and Jennifer Saunders. These cameo appearances suggest a high-profile production with significant star power.

Meryl Streep Joins the London Adventure

Meryl Streep is confirmed to return as Loretta Durkin, the wife of Oliver Putnam. Her character joins the main trio and their friends for the adventure unfolding in the new location. Streep's presence adds another layer of dramatic weight to the comedy-drama series. Her character's involvement indicates that the personal lives of the main cast will intersect with the central mystery.

The narrative promises to explore the theme of following in the footsteps of another podcast host. The synopsis asks whether the main characters can solve the case without meeting the same fate as Cinda Canning. This creates a sense of urgency and danger that distinguishes this season from earlier, lighter mysteries. The stakes appear to be higher than ever before.

Production Details and Future Outlook

The series continues to blend murder mystery with comedy and character-driven storytelling. The move to London provides a fresh backdrop for the investigative elements that fans have come to love. The production team is utilizing the iconic locations of the city to enhance the visual appeal of the show. This change of scenery offers new opportunities for plot development and character growth.

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Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the sixth season. The combination of the original cast, the return of Meryl Streep, and the extensive list of British guest stars generates significant excitement. The show has established itself as a unique entry in the genre by mixing humor with genuine suspense. The upcoming episodes will test the limits of the characters' friendship and detective skills.