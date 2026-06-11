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Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Adds Sherlock Star Martin Freeman

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Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Adds Sherlock Star Martin Freeman
Only Murders In The BuildingSeason 6Martin Freeman
📆6/11/2026 3:40 PM
📰screenrant
14 sec. here / 13 min. at publisher
📊News: 47% · Publisher: 94%

Only Murders in the Building season 6 has officially added another major name to its already star-studded cast. As reported by Variety, Sherlock alum Martin Freeman has been cast in season 6 of the murder mystery show, which is set in London.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Only Murders in the Building season 6 has officially added another major name to its already star-studded cast.

As reported by Variety, Sherlock alum Martin Freeman has been cast in season 6 of the murder mystery show, which is set in London. Joining him are Geri Halliwell-Horner, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, and Lesley Nicol. More to come..

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screenrant /  🏆 7. in US

Only Murders In The Building Season 6 Martin Freeman Sherlock London Geri Halliwell-Horner Jamie Demetriou Anjana Vasan Jane Horrocks Derek Jacobi Lesley Nicol

 

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