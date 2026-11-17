Hulu confirms the December 8 2026 premiere for Only Murders in the Building Season 5. The trio travels to London to solve a murder tied to Cinda Canning in this new season.

Hulu has officially announced that the sixth season of Only Murders in the Building will premiere on December 8, 2026, under the new title Only Murders in London. This major shift moves the beloved mystery-comedy series from New York City to the United Kingdom, marking the first time the trio investigates a case outside their familiar Manhattan setting. The studio plans to release the first two episodes simultaneously to kick off this international arc.

The newly released trailer opens with a somber discovery of Cinda Canning dead outside the Arconia building. Oliver Putnam immediately suggests turning the tragedy into a podcast episode, enthusiastically declaring that they are back. Mabel Mora quickly corrects his tone, noting that Cinda appeared to be seeking their help before her death occurred. She also reveals that Cinda had previously traveled to London, providing the initial motive for the group to leave New York.

Also read Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Trailer Reveals London Mystery

Upon arriving in the UK, the friends find their new lodging strangely resembles the Arconia. They encounter a British counterpart to their neighbor Howard and receive a grim but polite greeting from a local resident. The resident warns them to try not to get murdered while saying cheerio, setting a darkly humorous tone for the new setting. This introduction establishes the unique challenges the trio faces in navigating a foreign city with suspicious undertones.

The investigation points toward possible poisoning as the trio hires an expert to test a biological sample for toxic substances. The trailer raises the tantalizing possibility of a royal murder, which drastically elevates the stakes and introduces high-profile suspects. Charles Haden Savage attempts to maintain a professional demeanor but struggles with British slang, creating comedic moments of confusion. These linguistic barriers force the friends to abandon their usual investigative routine in New York.

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Charles spots a British television adaptation of his fictional show Brazzos, where a local star openly insults his acting abilities. Mabel and Oliver defend him fiercely, declaring that no one makes fun of their Charles except themselves. This scene highlights the enduring bond between the trio despite the cultural disorientation they experience abroad. The season brings back familiar faces including Tina Fey as the late Cinda Canning and Meryl Streep as Loretta Durkin.

The mystery deepens with supernatural elements as Cinda Canning appears in a ghostly vision urging the trio to continue. They discover an object stained with blood that stands out as a potential key clue in identifying the perpetrator. The footage also reveals secret rooms within the building historically used to hide clergy members. These architectural secrets add a gothic dimension to the mystery suggesting dark past secrets relevant to the current case.

Guest stars join the cast including Olivia Colman and David Tennant who revealed limited screen time for his role. Ralph Fiennes was mentioned in unrelated news regarding Harry Potter casting choices. The combination of historical intrigue and modern detective work creates a rich narrative tapestry. Fans can expect dangerous encounters and old estates featured prominently in the upcoming episodes.

Steve Martin and Martin Short continue their roles as Howard Morris and Oliver Putnam anchoring the cast. Surya Singh reported on the entertainment news coverage surrounding the trailer release. The series maintains its focus on breaking entertainment news and box office analysis. Readers can look forward to the next chapter in this popular streaming phenomenon.