The trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 6 shows Charles, Oliver and Mabel heading to London to investigate the murder of Cinda Canning, with a host of British guest stars. The season premieres December 8 on Disney+.

The trailer for Season 6 of Only Murders in the Building was released by Disney+ on Tuesday, giving fans a first look at Charles, Oliver and Mabel's next adventure.

The new season premieres on December 8 on Disney+ in the UK and will be a big one. New episodes will then stream on Tuesdays, with the season finale landing on January 26. The show will also feature returning star Meryl Streep, alongside regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

Also read Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Trailer Reveals London Mystery

Cinda Canning Summoned To London

The official Season 6 synopsis says: After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim, Cinda Canning, arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters.

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But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them without having their story end the same as hers? The new trailer also confirms that the story won't just take place in London, with other scenes unfolding back at the Arconia in New York.

The trailer shows scenes at the London Eye and on a British grass tennis court, with shots of Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London and the Houses of Parliament and the trio in a Black Cab also included. They are told: Welcome to London, try not to get murdered. The next instalment takes Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez across the pond, and they will be joined by a host of huge British stars giving guest appearances.

British Stars Join Cast

They include Olivia Colman, Meryl Streep, David Tennant, Nicola Coughlan, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, Jodie Whittaker, Peter Capaldi, Richard Ayoade, Jennifer Saunders, Simone Ashley, Rhea Norwood, Matthew Beard, Sharon Horgan, Richard E. Grant, Geri Halliwell-Horner, Lesley Nichols and Jane Horrocks. As a refresher, Season 5 ended with a new victim revealed: Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey, a legendary true crime podcaster who inspired the show's core trio.

Her final podcast season was titled a mystery that Cinda found while visiting the U.K. that she explored for her podcast. The woman with the red curls is suspected of murdering a Royal, whom Cinda believes is innocent. Cinda sends her curly-topped subject to the U.S., the only place she will be safe. But all roads led to Cinda's death in front of the Arconia.

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Arconia Murder Rules Explained

As the name of the show suggests, all of the murders investigated by Charles, Oliver and Mabel happen at the Arconia. In her last moments of life, Cinda grabs hold of the gates outside the apartment building for it to count as a murder in the building. The trailer didn't have many character reveals; however, it is clear that Freeman will play an English version of Charles' Brazzos.

Freeman's character is not a fan of Charles' version of the famed detective, calling him a fraud and a hack, much to Mabel's chagrin. Only Murders in the Building first began airing in 2021 and has received positive reception from fans as well as critics. It follows three neighbours who share an obsession with true-crime podcasts and unexpectedly find themselves investigating actual murders inside their upscale New York apartment building.