Hulu's Only Murders in London (Season 6) trailer teases Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, and Jodie Whittaker's characters.

Hulu's Only Murders in London trailer teases Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, and Jodie Whittaker's characters. Only Murders in London gets a new Hulu trailer, offering the best look yet at Season 6 before its December 8 premiere.

Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, and Jodie Whittaker get standout teases, giving Doctor Who fans extra reason to tune in. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel head to London after Cinda Canning summons them to solve her murder in a new city. The London-set mystery promises eccentric suspects, cozy whodunit vibes, and the trio’s toughest case in Only Murders yet. ) on December 8th, we're getting our best look yet at our favorite podcasters' next case.

Also read David Tennant Confirms Cameo Role in Only Murders in London Season 6

And if you're a fan ofAfter successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles , Oliver , and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim – Cinda Canning – arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. Our beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must now navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English eccentric characters.

But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them… without having their story end the same as hers?

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"First Look" – STEVE MARTIN, MARTIN SHORT, SELENA GOMEZ"First Look" – STEVE MARTIN, SELENA GOMEZ, MARTIN SHORTpic.twitter.com/HwnvkWEFkmOnly Murders in the BuildingDavid Tennant, Sharon Horgan, Martin Freeman, Jim Broadbent, Jennifer Saunders, Geri Halliwell, Nicola Coughlan, Sean Teale, Simone Ashley, Jodie Whittaker, Rhea Norwood, Richard Ayoade, Amar Chadha-Patel, Matthew Beard, Jamie Demetriou, Anjana Vasan, Jane Horrocks, Derek Jacobi, Adrian Lukis, Kathryn Hunter, Lesley Nicol, Olivia ColmanServing as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017. Hulu's Only Murders in London trailer teases Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, and Jodie Whittaker's characters.

Set to return to Netflix on January 14th, here's the teaser for David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo's 3 Body Problem Season 2. Disney reported revenue and profit growth for Q4, even as another round of layoffs looms large over the company and entertainment industry. During this morning's earnings call, The Walt Disney Company announced that a unified Disney+/Hulu app will begin rolling out in December.

Reportedly, 4-6 production companies have made the BBC's Doctor Who tender shortlist, including Hat Trick Mercurio, BBC Studios, and more. In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Tracker, Mayfair Witches, 3 Body Problem, Family Guy, SNL, Garfield, Doctor Who, Grammys, Slow Horses & more! Hulu's Only Murders in London trailer teases Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi, David Tennant, and Jodie Whittaker's characters.

Netflix is prepping its 15th Harlan Coben series, The Innocent, stemming from the creative team behind the hit series, I Will Find You. Set to return to Netflix on January 14th, here's the teaser for David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo's 3 Body Problem Season 2. A24 and The Office star BJ Novak have tapped Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine for their upcoming Las Vegas drama series, American Epic.

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VisionQuest star Paul Bettany reveals a conversation he had with Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige about why the series worked as a standalone. Disney reported revenue and profit growth for Q4, even as another round of layoffs looms large over the company and entertainment industry.