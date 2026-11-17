Hulu confirms Only Murders in London as the new title for Season 6, revealing a first trailer that highlights Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in a new setting.

Hulu has officially confirmed a major rebranding for its popular investigative comedy series, revealing that Season 6 will be titled Only Murders in London. The announcement coincides with the release of the first trailer for the upcoming episodes, which provides the first concrete look at how the show will adapt its successful formula for a new international setting.

This strategic shift marks a significant evolution for the franchise, moving the narrative focus from its previous locations to the historic streets of the United Kingdom.

The core trio of detectives remains unchanged, with Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez returning to lead the investigation. The new title reflects the primary setting for the next chapter of their story, which the trailer confirms involves the characters traveling across the pond. This geographic shift has generated considerable excitement among the fanbase, who have long anticipated seeing the dynamic group navigate the unique challenges of solving a mystery in London.

First Trailer Reveals Cast and Setting Details

The newly released footage serves as the primary source for confirming these details, offering viewers a glimpse into the production design and the anticipated storyline. The trailer highlights the presence of major stars from the UK, suggesting that the local talent will play integral roles in the investigation rather than serving as minor background characters. This decision underscores the importance of the new location to the plot and indicates that the writers are fully committing to the cultural and logistical nuances of a London-based narrative.

Viewers were already aware that the show was setting the stage for an international trip, but the specific title change and the inclusion of high-profile British actors add a layer of depth to the expected episodes. The visual storytelling in the trailer suggests that the contrast between the detectives and their new surroundings will be a central theme. This environment provides fresh opportunities for both comedic moments and intricate plot developments that rely on the specific atmosphere of the city.

New Title Signals Strategic Franchise Evolution

The decision to alter the moniker from the previous iteration to Only Murders in London is a deliberate branding move by the streaming platform. By explicitly naming the show after the location, Hulu aims to capture the novelty of the crossover appeal and signal to audiences that this is a distinct event within the broader series. This rebranding strategy has been effective for other long-running franchises, allowing them to refresh their image while maintaining continuity with the established characters.

Alongside the title change, the trailer also offers clarity on how other potential crossovers might be handled. Some fans had speculated about the involvement of actors from the Doctor Who franchise, particularly given the long-running history of the sci-fi series. However, the first look at the footage suggests that any appearances by such high-profile guests will not involve them sharing the screen directly with the main trio. The narrative appears to keep the central investigators in their own distinct space, ensuring that their dynamic remains the focal point of the story.

Production Implications and Fan Expectations

The confirmation of the new title and the release of the trailer mark a crucial step in the production pipeline for Season 6. It validates the earlier reports that the creators were experimenting with the show's format to keep it fresh and engaging for its dedicated audience. The involvement of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez continues to be a major draw, as their chemistry has been a consistent source of success for the series.

As the release date approaches, the industry is watching to see how this international twist will impact the show's ratings and cultural relevance. The shift to London represents a bold creative choice that could either expand the show's reach globally or challenge the comfort zone of its existing fanbase. The positive reception of the trailer so far suggests that the gamble is paying off, with audiences eager to see how the detectives handle the complexities of a new jurisdiction.

The integration of UK celebrities into the cast adds another layer of intrigue to the production. It remains to be seen how these new characters will intersect with the existing lore of the podcast or the investigation at hand. The trailer hints at a mystery that is deeply rooted in the local history or society of London, requiring the detectives to rely on their investigative skills in a way they may not have in previous seasons.

For now, the official rebranding stands as the most significant announcement regarding the future of the series. It provides a clear direction for marketing and merchandise, aligning all promotional efforts with the new London theme. Fans can anticipate a season that feels both familiar in its character dynamics and entirely new in its setting and scope.

The upcoming episodes are expected to deliver on the promise of this new direction, leveraging the prestige of the London setting to elevate the narrative stakes. The combination of the original cast and the new international backdrop creates a compelling package that is designed to retain existing viewers while attracting new ones who may be drawn to the travelogue aspect of the show.