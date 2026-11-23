Steve Martin, Martin Short, and British stars gathered at London's Leicester Square for the Only Murders in London season 6 premiere, setting the stage for the December 8 Disney Plus release.

The entertainment world descended upon London's Leicester Square for the glittering premiere of Only Murders In London season 6, hosted at the Odeon Luxe cinema. The evening celebrated the return of the beloved true-crime comedy series, which transports its core cast and a roster of British icons from New York to the United Kingdom.

Star-Studded Premiere Red Carpet Appearances

Hollywood veterans Steve Martin and Martin Short were the undeniable focal points of the red carpet event, drawing applause as they arrived for the premiere. The sixth season features the returning cast members Steve Martin, aged 81, and Martin Short, aged 76, alongside Selena Gomez, aged 34, who unfortunately did not attend the London event. Despite her absence, the trio remains central to the new narrative arc that unfolds across the pond.

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Leading the contingent of British stars was Olivia Colman, who arrived at the Odeon Luxe looking radiant in a draped satin jumpsuit. The 52-year-old actress commanded attention as she celebrated her cameo appearance in the upcoming series, standing alongside other major British talent who have agreed to feature in the new episodes.

Spice Girls icon Geri Halliwell also made a striking appearance, adhering to her signature aesthetic by choosing an all-white ensemble. The 54-year-old music star wore a beaded Jenny Packham gown, showcasing a glamorous yet understated elegance that matched the high-profile nature of the premiere. Her presence highlighted the show's ability to attract pop culture legends beyond the traditional acting community.

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Actress Simone Ashley, known for her role in Bridgerton, joined the festivities in a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford blue silk minidress, bringing a touch of classic Hollywood glamour to the evening. She was joined by her Bridgerton co-star Nicola Coughlan, who wore a bespoke black and white peplum gown by designer Richard Quinn. The two actors held hands as they reunited on the red carpet, displaying their friendship amidst the flashing cameras.

David Tennant, aged 55, arrived at the premiere alongside his wife Georgia, aged 41. The actor, who stars in Rivals, had previously joked about his limited screen time in the series. Other notable attendees included Martin Freeman, who looked sharp in a khaki suit, and Jodie Whittaker, who stunned in a classic little black dress. Laura Whitmore also graced the event in a structured pale blue suit, adding to the fashionable atmosphere of the night.

New Storyline and Cast Expansions

The upcoming season shifts the setting from the Arconia building in New York to London, where the protagonists face their most challenging mystery yet. The plot is triggered when Cinda Canning, portrayed by Tina Fey, arrives at the doorstep of the main trio, summoning them to the UK to solve the murder of a former true-crime host. This narrative pivot introduces a fresh set of suspects and locations for the podcasting friends to investigate.

Supporting the main cast is an impressive array of guest stars, including Richard E Grant, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, and Meryl Streep. Richard E Grant, who recently starred in The Celebrity Traitors, was seen smiling broadly alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short on the red carpet. Meryl Streep is also confirmed to return, adding another layer of prestige to the ensemble cast.

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The season promises to explore iconic London landmarks, as revealed in the promotional material. Scenes are set at the London Eye, Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London, and the Houses of Parliament. The trailer also includes imagery of a British grass tennis court and the trio riding in a Black Cab, emphasizing the cultural clash between the American podcasters and the English setting.

Broadcast Schedule and Series Legacy

Viewers can begin watching the new episodes on Disney Plus starting December 8. New installments will stream on Tuesdays, with the season finale scheduled to air on January 26. This release strategy allows fans to follow the investigation week by week, building anticipation for the resolution of the central murder mystery.

Since its debut in 2021, Only Murders In The Building has earned critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase. The series follows three neighbors who are obsessed with true-crime podcasts and find themselves investigating murders in their upscale New York apartment building. The show has received numerous award nominations, including an Emmy nod for Outstanding Comedy Series.

The sixth season continues to expand the scope of the narrative, moving beyond the confines of a single building to explore the broader mystery of Cinda Canning's death. The inclusion of English-eccentric characters and international locations marks a significant evolution for the franchise, promising to deliver both humor and suspense to its global audience.