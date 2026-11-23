Steve Martin and Martin Short headline the Only Murders In London premiere, joining a massive cast of British stars. Discover release dates, plot details, and key guest appearances for the new season.

London's Leicester Square hosted a star-studded premiere for the sixth season of Only Murders In London, marking a significant shift in location for the hit series. Hollywood icons Steve Martin and Martin Short arrived at the Odeon Luxe to celebrate the upcoming season, which is set to release on Disney starting December 8. While the leading trio of the show includes Steve Martin, aged 81, and Martin Short, aged 76, alongside Selena Gomez, who is 34, the latter did not attend the London event.

British Talent Lineup And Red Carpet Fashion

Leading the charge of British celebrities on the red carpet was Olivia Colman, who appeared at age 52 in a draped satin jumpsuit that epitomized evening glamour. She was joined by a formidable array of guest stars who feature in the new series, including Simone Ashley, Richard E Grant, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, and Nicola Coughlan. These actors represent a cross-section of contemporary British acting talent, all gathering to support the production.

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The fashion at the premiere highlighted the individual styles of these high-profile guests. Spice Girls icon Geri Halliwell, aged 54, chose one of her signature all-white looks, wearing a beaded Jenny Packham gown that aligned with her recent neutral wardrobe preferences. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, aged 31, made a bold statement in a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford blue silk minidress, reminiscent of styles worn by other pop culture figures in the past.

Other attendees also made notable appearances, showcasing high fashion and industry camaraderie. Nicola Coughlan, aged 39, oozed elegance in a bespoke black and white peplum gown by Richard Quinn. Rivals star David Tennant, aged 55, who has previously joked about his very small part in the show, attended alongside his rarely seen wife, Georgia, who is 41. The event also saw Jennifer Saunders, Jodie Whittaker, Martin Freeman, and Sharon Horgan present, creating a dense gathering of industry luminaries.

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Season Six Narrative And Guest Star Confirmations

The narrative of the sixth season takes Charles, Oliver, and Mabel across the pond to London, where they embark on what is described as their hardest case yet. The plot is triggered when Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey, arrives at the trio's doorstep, summoning them to the city to catch her killer. This international setting allows the characters to navigate a landscape replete with suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters, fitting the cozy murder mystery genre.

The production confirms that the story will not be confined entirely to London, as scenes will also unfold back at the Arconia in New York. This dual-location approach adds complexity to the investigation. Additionally, the series features returning star Meryl Streep, whose presence adds another layer of prestige to the ensemble cast. The inclusion of these major names underscores the high production values and global appeal of the show.

Release Schedule And Viewer Expectations

New episodes of the sixth season will stream on Disney starting December 8, with new installments arriving on Tuesdays thereafter. The season finale is scheduled to land on January 26, providing a structured release window for viewers to follow the unfolding mystery. This release pattern allows for sustained engagement over several weeks, building anticipation for the conclusion of the London arc.

The show has received positive reception from both fans and critics since its debut in 2021. It follows three neighbors who share an obsession with true-crime podcasts and unexpectedly find themselves investigating actual murders inside their upscale New York apartment building. The series has garnered numerous award nominations, including an Emmy nod for Outstanding Comedy Series, establishing it as a critical and popular success.

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Trailers for the new season offer glimpses of iconic London landmarks, including the London Eye, the Tower of London, the Houses of Parliament, and Buckingham Palace. Scenes also feature the trio in a Black Cab and on a British grass tennis court, visually grounding the story in its new setting. These visual cues, combined with the star-studded cast, promise a fresh and engaging entry in the franchise.

Personal updates among the cast and their connections were also noted during the event. Leading lady Selena Gomez married record producer Benny Blanco in September 2025 in Santa Barbara, California, a recent milestone in her personal life. Meanwhile, the camaraderie on the red carpet was evident, with Richard E Grant smiling broadly beside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and the latter sharing a tender embrace with Grant, highlighting the strong relationships within the production team.