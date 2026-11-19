An apartment building that was badly damaged by the devastating building collapse in Flatbush last week must be demolished, officials announced Wednesday. When 1321 Flatbush Ave.

An apartment building that was badly damaged by the devastating building collapse in Flatbush last week must be demolished, officials announced Wednesday. When 1321 Flatbush Ave. fell last week, killing eight people, it ripped off the exterior wall of the neighboring 1323 Flatbush Ave, leaving portions of the building — including a top-floor bedroom, shared hallways and staircases and closets — exposed to the outside.

The three-story, four-unit building has been under a full vacate order since the Nov. 11 collapse due to structural issues. After multiple inspections, engineers have determined it would be too dangerous to try to save the structure. The site of the deadly building collapse, with the construction site visible in the center and 1323 Flatbush Ave. at right. The exterior wall of 1323 Flatbush Ave. crumbled when its neighbor, 1321 Flatbush Ave.

Also read NYPD ESU Rescues Pregnant Woman and Seven Victims from Deadly Brooklyn Building Collapse in Flatbush

, collapsed last week. Photo by Lloyd Mitchell “Unfortunately, allowing workers into the building to do the necessary heavy-duty shoring needed to stabilize the building would put those workers at risk,” said DOB commissioner Ahmed Tigani.

“Given the dangerous condition of the building and the imperative to make sure no one else gets hurt, ordering for the controlled safe demolition of the building is the only available option. ” DOB has issued an emergency declaration for the demolition. Because of unstable flooring and asbestos contamination, residents will not be allowed in to retrieve their belongings from their units.

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Will Zweigart, executive director of Flatbush Cats, said it was the riskiest rescue mission of his cat-rescue career — but that he knew he would have limited opportunity to save the beloved feline before the building was torn down. Isaac the cat, who was rescued from 1323 Flatbush Ave. , with Will Zweigart.

Photo by Gabriele Holtermann Cops have been posted on the scene since the collapse, said DOB inspector Andrew Rudansky, and engineers have completed multiple inspections to ensure all residents have vacated the premises. No one has tried to enter or reoccupy the building, he added. Before demolition begins, contractors will install shoring at the building next door, 1325 Flatbush Ave. , to reinforce it during the process.

That building is also under a full vacate order.

“Our entire administration will continue to support the tenants displaced by this incredible tragedy and help the neighborhood, and our entire city, recover,” Tigani said. Impacted residents are encouraged to register with the American Red Cross by calling 877-733-2767 and should also register with the Department of Housing Preservation and Development’sThe city is providing hotel stays for displaced residents through the end of November, per HPD, and financial and legal support is also available.when 1321 Flatbush Ave. collapsed suddenly into an adjacent construction site last week.

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Another 18 people were injured, one critically. The cause of the deadly collapse has yet to be determined, but a massive investigation is underway with the help of the NYPD, the Brooklyn District Attorney and a host of city agencies. A third-party engineering consultant will conduct their own forensic investigation, DOB announced last week.to the construction site next door, 2625 Bedford Ave. , where developers had already been cited for ignoring a stop-work order earlier in the year.

Experts have questioned whetherand shoring had been installed to protect adjacent buildings during excavation at 2625 Bedford Ave. , which was underway at the time of the collapse. Family and friends gathered at St. Barbara Roman Catholic Church on Monday to remember construction worker Jose Luis Gaguana Cosqullo, who was killed in last week’s deadly Flatbush building collapse. DOB is investigating more than 160 construction sites associated with contractors and developers involved with the project at 2625 Bedford Ave.

The city has not named the firms under investigation, and will only announce the results once the investigations are completed.has reported that DOB has issued full or partial stop work orders at five construction sites associated with the project’s engineer and special inspector. A stop work order is still in effect on the site, with work only allowed to keep the site safe and assist with the investigation.

Crews have been ordered to replace some of the soil that had been removed from the north side of the excavation pit, closest to 1321 Flatbush Ave. to “fill in the hole along the property line. ”associated with the collapse, claiming they didn’t do enough to prevent the collapse despite being warned about hazardous conditions. Isaac the cat’s joyful reunion brings hope amid Flatbush building collapse tragedycrisis