Only true ’90s kids can identify all of these living room items from 1997 A sofa with flowers on it. A blanket somebody’s grandmother made. A lamp with coloured wax moving in it. A television […]

A sofa with flowers on it. A blanket somebody’s grandmother made. A lamp with coloured wax moving in it. A television you needed two people to lift.

The wall unit existed because the television demanded it. A tube set in 1997 was deep rather than wide; it weighed enough to need a dedicated shelf, and it carried a VCR underneath. IKEA’s own late-90s range included a unit rated to hold a 35-inch television weighingSo 1997 is the hinge year. Almost every living room still ran on tape, and what would replace it was already in the shops.

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Florals, chintz, plaid, checks. The sofa was not supposed to disappear into the room; it was supposed to be the room. IKEA’s mid-90s catalogs leaned hard into checks and plaids, and the company’s own look-back asks the obvious question:in light brown rattan, with a reversible cushion and a stain-repellent cotton cover, and the BOMSUND rattan armchair, sold with a cushion as an optional extra. Here is the shift most people remember without being able to name it.

IKEA’s own history of the decade puts it plainly: the chunky pine of the 1970s gave way tothat felt modern and nostalgic at the same time. Distressed wood, in ranges like MORGONDAL. Dark oak and cherry for anyone who wanted the room to look settled rather than new. Hand-knitted or crocheted, usually by a relative, usually in colors that matched nothing else in the room.

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It lived folded over the arm of the sofa and came out when somebody fell asleep watching television. Two kinds, doing two jobs. Brass floor lamps with Tiffany-style shades gave the room warmth and a reading light in one object.

Then there was the other sort. The lava lamp, invented in 1963, went through a full revival in the 1990s, helped along by films like Austin Powers thatNot strictly living-room furniture, but it ended up on the coffee table in millions of homes. IKEA dates it to 1997, and its museum describes it as the first product where the company proved it could take something everyone already knew the price of and sell it for It had one flaw.

It wouldn’t stack, so it wasted space in transport and on the shelf. The redesign was worse, and after four years it gave way to the TROFÉ. DVD players reached American shops in March 1997, while almost every living room still ran on VHS. IKEA’s late-90s units were rated for a 35-inch television weighing up to 90 kilos.

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