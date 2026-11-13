Only 25 Copies Of A1 Deadline Magazine At Thought Bubble... if you can find Dave Elliott, that is.

to show off, including a new flyer to advertise the magazine and everything else this comic book industry stalwart is working in….issue 1 cover will be there as well… so you'd better be sharpish if you are after that… A24 in the 2000 AD Hall.

Dave Elliott tells me"a couple of the T-shirts I hoped to have for the show are still in transit; sadly, the limited editionFounder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

Also read Jaguars Winners and Losers After the Trade Deadline: Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates Alter Big Plans

Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Bonaparte, A Waterloo Manga By Luca Le Jeune Debuts At Thought BubbleAbsolute Wonder Woman Gives Kelly Thompson The Runway She Never Had Absolute Wonder Woman is giving Kelly Thompson the runway to write that she never had before... and what happened with Birds Of Prey?

Advertisement

Pop-Up Comic Live Your Myth by Joanna Poupaki Jumps To Thought BubbleAzmodanus Gets A Demonic Debut Spinoff From Dark CloudUncle Zaxlor Sampler, Sci-Fi All-Ages Comics, Free At Thought BubbleAbsolute Wonder Woman is giving Kelly Thompson the runway to write that she never had before... and what happened with Birds Of Prey?