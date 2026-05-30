Online exploitation can take emotional toll, 'have lifetime effect' on teens

A recent case involving a 15-year-old girl in Utah is raising new concerns about the emotional toll online exploitation can have on teens.Counselors say many yo

Cybersecurity experts are warning people with Android phones and devices about malicious apps on Google Play that can slow devices, drain batteries, and expose personal data without users realizing it.

A recent case involving a 15-year-old girl in Utah is raising new concerns about the emotional toll online exploitation can have on teens. Counselors say many young victims feel ashamed, isolated, and afraid to ask for help, even when they're being threatened. A 23-year-old man, Axl Hernandez-Salgado, is accused of sexually exploiting a 15-year-old girl, including allegedly sharing nude images and harassing both the teen and her mother.

Mental health counselor Kristen Floyd says cases like this can have long-term effects on a teen's emotional well-being. Man sentenced in Ogden Canyon crash that killed CEO of Lifetime Products, daughter"That coercion can be lifelong. It can have lifetime effects. It can affect the way that they trust individuals, it can affect body image, how they feel about their body," Floyd said.

Floyd says many teens who experience online exploitation often feel too ashamed or scared to ask for help.

"It's going to be really difficult because you're reliving that situation that you just went through over and over again, and you're having to tell investigators and others some pretty intimate details," Floyd said. She says parents should watch for signs such as isolation, anger, changes in eating habits, or falling grades. Floyd says parents and trusted adults should respond quickly if a child tells them they are being blackmailed or threatened online.

She says even though these conversations can be uncomfortable, early support from a trusted adult can make a big difference in a teen's recovery. A crash closed the northbound lanes of Mountain View Corridor at Rosecrest Road in Herriman. Officials estimated the road would remain closed until about 3:45 p.The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.

Waterford School, a private liberal arts school in Sandy, was evacuated after receiving a bomb threat. School officials assured parents that everyone on the campFour people were hospitalized and one person was killed after a fire broke out at an Ogden home. The Ogden Fire Department said its crews responded to the fireA man accused of killing the President and CEO of Lifetime Products,Richard David Hendrickson, and his daughter, Sally, was sentenced to prison. Michael John Lo





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