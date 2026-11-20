Oni Press February 2027 official solicits feature new adventures from Adventure Time, Archie, Sabrina, and The Father the Son and the Holy Ghost Mine. Explore key releases and creative teams.

Oni Press has officially released its comprehensive solicitations for February 2027, confirming a robust lineup of new comics and one-shots with specific pricing and on-sale dates for key titles. The publisher is highlighting major releases from its stable of properties, including new installments in the Adventure Time and Archie universes alongside original horror and historical fiction projects. This update provides concrete details on costs and availability that were previously unconfirmed in early previews.

The Father the Son and the Holy Ghost Mine #1 marks the debut of an oversized three-issue prestige limited series written by Eisner Award-nominated creator Tyler Crook with interior artwork by visionary artist Emily Schnall. The issue features multiple cover options including Cover A by Tyler Crook, Cover B by Emily Schnall, and Cover C by Anand RK. Additional variants include a Blank Sketch Variant, a Silver Foil Variant priced at $9.99 by Tyler Crook, and a 1:20 Variant Cover by Noah Bailey. The book is priced at $6.99 for 40 pages and is scheduled to go on sale on February 17, 2027.

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Set in the harsh Western frontier of the mid-1800s, the narrative follows runaway teens Buck and Toby who dream of finding their own destiny and wealth beyond the oppressive walls of the orphanage where they became brothers. They form a small work crew and set out for the Holy Ghost Mine, a silver stake located deep in the hills of the Nevada Territory under the direction of Henry Gaines. Henry believes his father Harlan has developed a mysterious new technique that produces the highest quality silver, but the crew finds empty barracks and an inactive mine shaft upon arrival. They encounter a frantic Harlan determined to send them away quickly before it is too late, promising ancient horrors and dark secrets.

Adventure Time Valentine's Special Head Over Heels #1 arrives as a one-shot special designed for the holiday, written by Danny Djeljosevic, Brandon Hoàng, Beck Kubrick, Kevin Alvir, and Justasuta with art by Reggie Graham, Keiko Nishijima, Beck Kubrick, Kevin Alvir, and Justasuta. The issue features Cover A by Violet Tobacco, Cover B by Trung Le Nguyen, Cover C by Keiko Nishijima, and a 1:10 Variant Cover by Billy Fowler. Priced at $7.99 for 48 pages, this special issue invites readers to celebrate Valentine's Day in the world of Ooo with stories ranging from Princess Bubblegum and Marceline attending prom to Finn confessing his love for a hot dog.

Fionna & Cake continues with issue #2, written by Jenna Ayoub with art by Damali Beatty. The Ice Queen continues her reign of big top terror after kidnapping princes and holding Circus Kingdom citizens hostage, agreeing to release captives only if Fionna & Cake join the act without messing up the show. The issue includes Cover A by Jenna Ayoub, Cover B by Reggie Graham, Cover C which is a Fionna Blue Blank Sketch Variant, a 1:10 Variant Cover by Dakota Cates, and a 1:20 Variant Cover by Calculus Homework. Readers will witness impossible feats and death-defying acts in this second chapter of the circus-themed arc.

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Dr. Syn #2 of 4 drives significant interest among readers of historical action comics, coming from the minds of Michael E. Uslan and Steven S. DeKnight with art by Sebastián Cabrol. The narrative finds Reverend Christopher Syn shipwrecked and stranded an ocean away from his personal war with King George III, facing General George Washington who needs the Scarecrow of Romney Marsh. Syn strikes a devil's bargain to become America's Scarecrow on the condition that Washington sends him home to finish his vendetta against the Crown when the fighting is done. The issue features Cover A by Dustin Weaver, Cover B by Elia Bonetti, Cover C by Sebastián Cabrol, and a Full Art 1:10 Variant by Dustin Weaver.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch #5 offers an all-new jumping-on point titled Needles and Pins, written by Hugo Award-nominated writer Corinna Bechko with art by Eisner Award-nominated artist Kano and Jordan Chase. Sabrina struggles to keep the two sides of herself separate while Salem offers use of his own portals to help friends with problems back home. The issue features extensive variant options including Cover A by Marguerite Sauvage, Cover B by Travis Charest, Cover C by Oliver Barrett, Cover D Yearbook Sketch Variant, Variant Cover 1:10 by Evgenia Vereli, Legacy Variant 1:20 by Dan Parent, B&W Variant 1:50 by Travis Charest, and a Foil Variant Limited To 1,000 by Travis Charest.

Archie #6 continues the all-new era written by New York Times bestselling writer Ben H. Winters and Eisner-winning comic artist Derek Charm. Reggie Mantle plays an innocent prank to sabotage Archie's Homecoming date with Veronica, leading to an escalating war of gags involving the whole gang. Archie plans the ultimate revenge by sneaking into Reggie's bedroom but makes a shocking discovery that could disrupt the fabric of their friend group and Riverdale as a whole in Reggie's Secret Part One. Cover options include Cover A by Leonardo Romero, Cover B by Derek Charm, Cover C Reggie Yearbook Sketch Variant, Character Design Variant 1:10 by Kano, Legacy Variant 1:20 by Dan Parent, and B&W Variant 1:50 by Derek Charm.

Archie in Hell continues its story from year 1690 AD where dominion meets the demonic, written by Eisner Award nominees Patrick Horvath and Tyler Crook. With A'ldarax's cult successfully in control of the Riverdale colony, the witch hunt for Archie begins as friends become foes. The cult is after their perfect sacrifice and uses Riverdale's youth as bait, forcing Archie and his fellows to devise a plan to save the town despite the hell that awaits. Variants include Cover A by Tyler Crook, Cover B by Brian Level, Cover C by Marc Aspinall, Variant Cover 1:10 by Dani Pendergast, Legacy Variant 1:20 by Dan Parent, and B&W Variant 1:50 by Brian Level.

Cruel Kingdom 2 #6 of 6 serves as the grand finale written by Brendan Hay, Liam Johnson, and Curt Pires with art by Ramón F. Bachs, Daniel Gete, and Ryan Kelly. The wicked storm of EC Comics ensures this sojourn into the Cruel Kingdom stays with readers forever through luminous darkness and nefarious spells cast by iniquitous warlocks. Ramó n F. Bachs, Daniel Gete, and Ryan Kelly guide readers through nightmarish visions of lands forgotten in this final chapter. The issue is priced at $4.99 for 32 pages and goes on sale on February 17, 2027. Variants include Cover A by Mark Buckingham, Cover B by Danny Luckert, EC Homage Variant 1:10 by Shawn McManus, B&W Artist Edition Variant 1:20 by Danny Luckert, and Archive Edition 1:50 by Rian Hughes.

Artists from the Abyss Leomacs #1 is a one-shot written by Ben H. Winters with Corinna Bechko, J. Holtham, and Matt Kindt, featuring art by Leomacs. This ad-free tome is overflowing with horror and venom-filled nightmares from Epitaphs from the Abyss, Catacomb of Torment, and more. The brutal tale takes readers to the very end of civilization as they know it. Priced at $5.99 for 32 pages, it goes on sale on February 3, 2027. Variants include Cover A by Leomacs and B&W Artist Edition Variant 1:20 by Leomacs.

Prometheus Graft continues its monstrous mystery written by George Northy with art by Caitlin Yarsky. With supernatural clans of Death's End locked in open combat, Prometheus Graft is the only one on the grounds with nothing to fight for but everything to lose. Someone has engineered this carnage with surgical precision, framing each faction for the crimes of another. Unless Graft can pull the threads together before the last survivor falls, there will be no Sacred Pact left to save. Variants include Cover A by Caitlin Yarsky, Cover B by Patricia Martín, and B&W Variant 1:10 by Caitlin Yarsky.

Fort Psycho continues with writer Matt Kindt and artist Brian Hurtt showing what happens when trained killers realize escape is no longer an option. Pitted against the past, Fort Psycho's remaining band of mercenaries begin to question themselves and what side of history they are on. Jason still has a mission to take down Blue Bishop no matter the cost as everyone else's recruitment and secrets are revealed. The Blue Bishop's identity grows increasingly opaque, begging the question whether Fort Psycho was just a psyop built to ensure backstabbing, death, and destruction all along. Variants include Cover A by Brian Hurtt, Cover B by Lewis LaRosa, and B&W Variant 1:20 by Lewis LaRosa.

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Mind Management returns with writer Matt Kindt delving into the dark underbelly of secret leadership teams. Agents Delphi and Swon sweep through Europe gathering every Monk they can find and with them the world's most deeply held secrets. The top brass at Mind Management HQ isn't simply looking to contain; they're looking to silence even those who will not speak. Horrified by the outcome of this latest mission, Swon finds himself increasingly isolated, mistrustful, and ready to take action. Variants include Cover A by Matt Kindt and Cover B by Raúl Allén.

The Forever Home #6 of 6 concludes the postapocalyptic science-fiction adventure written and illustrated by Eisner Award winner Christian Ward and Sami Kivelä. As father and son confront one another, the duality of their lives takes center stage leading to a violent outcome that will irrevocably alter their place in the Forever Home. This final issue opens the door on a new course for humanity and marks the return of a familiar face. Priced at $4.99 for 32 pages, it goes on sale on February 10, 2027. Variants include Cover A by Christian Ward, Cover B by Sami Kivelä, and Full Art Variant 1:20 by Sami Kivelä.

Cult of the Lamb Library Edition collects the record-setting Cult of the Lamb series in a deluxe oversized format from writer Alex Paknadel and artist Troy Little. In partnership with Massive Monster and Devolver Digital, this collection gathers Cult of the Lamb 2024 issues 1 through 4, the Schism Special 1, and the Last Sacrament Special 1. Young Lamb made a deal with the imprisoned deity known as the One Who Waits to return to the land of the living with unholy powers. The Four Bishops of the Old Faith must fall and the disbelievers must be destroyed as a new master shall reign over all creation.

Cruel Universe Vol. 4 SC brings the final volume of the Eisner Award-nominated ode to oblivion with a master class in scintillating science fiction told in the immortal EC Comics manner. Eisner Award-winning superstar Greg Smallwood writes and illustrates his first cataclysmic cosmic contribution as irradiated writers and atomically annihilated artists place their bets on heat death or big freeze. The galaxy prepares to collapse inward on itself in this cold, dark, and grim conclusion. Collecting Cruel Universe 2 issues 9 through 12, the book is priced at $19.99 for 128 pages and goes on sale on February 3, 2027. The cover is by Miguel Mercado.

Elwich by Jay Stephens allows readers to relive the shock, terror, and wry humor found on every page of the Emmy Award-winning, Eisner Award-nominated cartoonist's acclaimed horror hit. Now in softcover for the first time, the story welcomes readers to Elwich, an oasis of small-town perfection where schools overflow with cheery-eyed children and lovingly adorned homes line historic boulevards. Only the crows can see the deep, festering rot that lurks beneath the pristine surface. Murder, demonology, possession, and obsession are all on offer in Elwich. Priced at $24.99 for 256 pages, it goes on sale on February 17, 2027.

The memoir of cartoonist Joel Christian Gill chronicles his youth and coming of age as a Black child in a chaotic landscape of rough city streets and foreboding backwoods. Now in a brand-new hardcover edition, the visceral and deeply affecting Eisner Award-nominated work explores how young Joel was pushed toward using violence to solve his problems. Fighting doesn't always yield the best results for a confused and sensitive kid who yearns for a better life. Joel learns in a series of brutal conflicts that eventually lead him to question everything he has learned about what it truly means to fight for one's life.

Oni Press is also releasing new collections of Mind MGMT and Fort Psycho, demonstrating the publisher's continued commitment to diverse genres ranging from historical fiction and horror to superhero and magical realism. The February lineup provides a wide array of options for fans of established IP and new original creator-owned works. These releases confirm the publisher's strategy to deliver high-quality content across multiple demographics and interests throughout the month.