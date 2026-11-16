Oni Press Announces Adventure Time Valentine's Special: Head Over Heels #1 for 2027 Release

Oni Press and Warner Bros. Global Consumer Products team up to release Adventure Time Valentine's Special: Head Over Heels #1 on February 10, 2027, featuring Bubbline and fan-favorite romances.

Oni Press is officially bringing the beloved animated series Adventure Time back to the Land of Ooo for a new Valentine's Day celebration. This special romantic event will take place exclusively on comic-book pages through the publication of Adventure Time Valentine's Special: Head Over Heels #1. The project serves as a 48-page anthology one-shot designed to explore the complex, quirky, and heartfelt nature of love within the show's iconic universe.

Oni Press Head Over Heels Release Date And Details

The comic book is scheduled to reach comic shops on February 10, 2027, according to a press release from the publisher. This release date is strategically positioned just ahead of Valentine's Day, allowing fans ample time to enjoy the stories before the holiday. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. Global Consumer Products, the special maintains the high production standards associated with official Adventure Time merchandise.

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Readers can expect the issue to be priced at $7.99 for the full-color, 48-page one-shot. The collection does not follow one extended plot; instead, it brings together several short stories featuring familiar characters. This format gives the series' offbeat humor and emotional warmth room to collide in different kinds of romantic situations, distinguishing it from conventional holiday anthologies.

Princess Bubblegum Marceline First Prom And Ooo Couples

One of the headline stories centers on Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen. Their relationship receives a celebratory spotlight as the pair attend their first prom together in the new special. This appearance gives the anthology an opportunity to revisit Bubbline, which remains one of Adventure Time's most beloved romances among the fanbase.

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Placing these characters in a setting built around a classic Valentine's Day milestone allows for a fresh look at their dynamic. The story aims to capture the emotional weight of their bond while fitting seamlessly into the broader context of the anthology. This focus on established couples provides a solid anchor for the diverse range of romantic narratives contained within the issue.

Finn Ice King Lumpy Space Princess Romantic Mishaps

The other stories take a less conventional approach to love, embracing the surreal comedy of the Land of Ooo. Finn finds himself accidentally confessing his feelings for what may be the perfect hot dog. This absurd premise highlights the series' ability to find humor in unexpected places while maintaining character consistency.

Ice King tries to create the princess of his dreams, introducing a new character named Princess Princess. His invention comes with a supposedly harmless plan and plenty of room for the kind of absurd escalation that has always suited the show. Lumpy Space Princess also attempts to organize an unforgettable Galentine's Day party, although the announcement makes clear that her efforts do not go according to plan.

Elsewhere, the special explores Joshua and Margaret falling in love, adding depth to the backstory of the main protagonist. Together, these premises promise a mix of affectionate character moments, ridiculous romantic mishaps, and the surreal comedy that separates Adventure Time from a conventional holiday anthology. The variety ensures that there is something for every type of fan within the collection.

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Oni Press Creative Team Covers And Artists

Adventure Time Valentine's Special: Head Over Heels #1 features writing by Danny Djeljosevic, Brandon Hoàng, Beck Kubrick, Kevin Alvir, and JustaSuta. Its art team includes Reggie Graham, Keiko Nishijima, Beck Kubrick, Kevin Alvir, and JustaSuta. Several contributors handle both writing and illustration, giving the collection a range of creative voices while keeping its stories connected through the same animated world.

The contributors bring experience from a variety of comics, including Djeljosevic's Just Another Swamp Song, Hoàng's Secret of Athria: The Inventor's Eye, and Kubrick's Dead Girls. Graham has worked on Sonic the Hedgehog, while Nishijima is known for Life Is Sweet. Alvir's Lisa Cheese and the Ghost Guitar and JustaSuta's My Little Pony work further reflect the range of projects represented in the anthology.

The issue will also have four covers to collect, adding to its appeal for collectors. Violet Tobacco illustrates Cover A, Trung Le Nguyen provides Cover B, and Keiko Nishijima handles Cover C. A 1:10 incentive variant comes from Billy Fowler. Priced at $7.99, the full-color, 48-page one-shot is listed for February 10, 2027, making it a timely pick for Adventure Time readers looking for a heart-themed return to Ooo.