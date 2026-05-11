ONGC Posts 55 Percent Rise in Q2 Net Profit, Declares Interim Dividend

State-owned oil and gas major ONGC reports a 55.3 percent increase in Q2 FY27 net profit to Rs 16,744 crore and dEclares an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share.

ONGC Reports Significant Profit Growth in Second Quarter

Revenue from Operations Sees Steady Increase

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation,a state-owned energy giant, has announced a substantial increase in its financial performance for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2027. the company reported a year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of the parent company,reaching Rs 16,743.54 crore. This figure represents a growth of 55.3 percent when compared to the Rs 10,784.88 crore recorded during the same period in the previous year. The strong financial results highlight the robust operational performance and effective management strategies employed by the corporation during this reporting period.

In addition to the surge in net profits,the corporation also witnessed a notable improvement in its top-line revenue figures. The revenue from operations for the quarter ended in September climbed by 25.5 percent to reach Rs 1,98,263.33 crore. This is a significant jump from the Rs 1,57,913.60 crore reported in the corresponding quartEr of the prior year. The increase in operational revenue underscores the companys ability to capitalize on market conditions and maintain strong production levels across its various ventures.

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Half-Year Performance Highlights and Dividend Declaration

Looking at the broader context of the first half of the fiscal year 2027, the consolidated net profit also displayed impressive growth. For the six-month period, the net profit increased by 39.1 percent to Rs 28,642.47 crore, up from Rs 20,588.95 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations for the first half of the year rose by 25.6 percent to Rs 4,03,250.68 crore, compared to Rs 3,21,019.93 crore in the previous year. In recognition of these strong financial results, the board of directors has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per equity share. The shares have a face value of Rs 5, making the dividend payout equivalent to 160 percent of the face value. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility for this dividend has been set for November 12, with the payout expected to be completed within 30 days of the declaration.

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Implications for Stakeholders and Future Outlook

The announcement of such significant profits and a generous dividend payout is likely to be well-received by shareholders and investors. The interim dividend of Rs 8 per share reflects the management's confidence in the company's ongoing cash flow generation and financial stability. As a major contributor to the nation's energy security, the performance of this state-owned enterprise plays a crucial role in the broader economic landscape. The consistent growth in both profit and revenue suggests that the company is well-positioned to navigate market fluctuations and continue delivering value to its stakeholders in the coming quarters.