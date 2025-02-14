OnePlus Skips Foldable Release This Year, Focuses on Future Innovations

OnePlus, known for its innovative smartphones, has announced that it will not be releasing a new foldable phone this year. Instead, the company will be focusing on integrating hardware innovations from OPPO's upcoming Find N5 into their own products. Current OnePlus Open owners can rest assured that their devices will continue to receive software updates and security patches.

The original OnePlus Open, a foldable phone released recently, has been lauded for its build quality, display, camera performance, and overall excellence. It remains one of the best foldable phone s available. However, OnePlus has announced that it will not be releasing a new foldable phone this year. Instead, they will be focusing on incorporating the hardware innovations from OPPO 's upcoming Find N5 into their own products.

OnePlus assures current OnePlus Open owners that this decision will not affect their devices in any way. They will continue to receive software updates and security patches. The company emphasizes its commitment to pushing boundaries and challenging norms in all product categories. While they are taking a pause on foldable releases this year, they are dedicated to bringing innovative foldable devices to the market in the future.Vale G., a representative from OnePlus, states that they are leaving the lead in foldable technology to OPPO this year with the Find N5. While the Find N5 is considered a top-of-the-line foldable, OnePlus assures users that their decision is not a reflection of the Find N5's capabilities. They are optimistic about the potential of their own foldable devices and are eager to integrate the latest advancements into future OnePlus Open models





