One Year After L.A. County Mass Deportation Raids, Community Reflects on Impact and Resilience

A year after federal immigration agents targeted day laborers and warehouse workers in Los Angeles, the community grapples with fear, economic loss, and ongoing activism. Over 14,000 were arrested, most without criminal records. Families separated, businesses suffer, but locals support each other.

A year after the Trump administration launched a major deportation campaign in Los Angeles County, the community is still reeling from the impact. On June 6, 2025, federal immigration agents raided a Home Depot in Westlake and Ambiance Apparel, a fast-fashion warehouse in downtown Los Angeles .

Witnesses saw workers handcuffed and taken away, many of whom were day laborers and low-wage workers. Over the following months, more than 14,000 people were arrested in the greater Los Angeles area, the majority with no criminal record, according to local advocates. The raids sparked widespread marches and community activism, with some encounters turning violent. The federal government branded several U.S. citizens as domestic terrorists after incidents during enforcement actions.

Families were torn apart, and the economic ripple effects were severe. In the fashion district, business at Ambiance Apparel dropped by an estimated 50%, and workers at nearby shops live in constant fear of another raid. Day laborers at the Home Depot site continue to gather, despite the risk, because they have no choice: one Guatemalan worker, a father of five, said he returned the day after the raid because he needs to support his children.

He feels defenseless but persists. Community responses have been varied. Some Angelenos offer to buy groceries for those afraid to leave their homes, while others provide rides to school or work. At Olive Vista Middle School in Sylmar, about 100 students walked out of classes in protest, with one 11-year-old explaining that critics do not understand how much they love their parents.

Detained immigrants have also engaged in activism from within facilities, though the Department of Homeland Security denies any hunger strikes and claims conditions are optimal. Nonprofits like the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights plan events throughout June and July to highlight the raids' ongoing impact and the specific challenges faced by car washers and custodians. Executive director Angelica Salas stated that fear did not defeat the community, cruelty did not divide them, and militarization did not silence them.

The legacy of the deportation campaign is one of pain, resilience, and a determined fight for justice in Los Angeles County





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