One year after immigration raids sparked clashes, chaos and backlash, SoCal faces lasting impact

A year after sweeping immigration raids sparked protests across Southern California, communities continue to face the lasting impact.

A year after sweeping immigration raids sparked protests across Southern California, communities are still grappling with the fallout, from lingering fear among families to ongoing political and legal debates over enforcement policies.

Families of immigrant workers detained in raids last year are expected to gather Saturday in downtown Los Angeles to mark the anniversary and call attention to the continuing impact on their communities. The rally, organized by the California Network for Immigrant and Worker Justice, is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. outside the Ambiance Apparel storefront in downtown, one of the sites targeted during the operations.

It will be followed by a 10:30 a.m. event with Mayor Karen Bass and immigrant leaders to discuss the ongoing effects of the raids on families across the city. A year ago Saturday, dozens of immigrant workers were detained by federal agents in raids that targeted workplaces, courthouses and public spaces across Southern California. At the time, the region became a focal point for immigration enforcement actions that intensified five months into the second Trump administration.

At the Ambiance Apparel storefront alone, dozens of employees were arrested during the operation. The enforcement actions prompted legal challenges and mobilized community organizations, including Union del Barrio and the Self Defense Coalition. For more than a year since the raids, volunteers have patrolled cities throughout Southern California in the early morning hours to identify and report federal operations.

A year ago Saturday, dozens of immigrant workers were detained by federal agents in raids that targeted workplaces, courthouses and public spaces across Southern California. At the time, the region became a focal point for immigration enforcement actions that intensified five months into the second Trump administration. Organizers said the efforts have expanded significantly, with thousands of volunteers now participating in efforts to alert and support immigrant communities.

"We've been training people this whole time. We haven't taken a step back, we haven't slowed down," said Ron Gochez, a history teacher and member of Union del Barrio. Gochez emphasized the role of grassroots participation in the response to federal immigration enforcement.

"We use is people power. They're fully armed with military assault rifles. We're not armed with anything other than our cell phones, megaphones, and that's about it," he said. Saturday's events are expected to highlight those ongoing concerns while bringing together families, advocates and local leaders to reflect on the impact of the raids and push for continued support for affected communities.

An adventure in flavor: Balam Mexican Kitchen in Lynwood is miles from ordinaryActor Anthony Head, known for 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' has died at 72





ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No One Could Have Guessed Rangers MVP Through One-Third of SeasonThink back to March at the start of the season. Most Texas Rangers fans would have picked shortstop Corey Seager as the team’s MVP.

Read more »

Mater Dei Catholic rallies, beats Point Loma in rematch of last week’s finalCrusaders advance to Saturday’s CIF Southern California Regional final.

Read more »

New Marvel One-Shot Explores Jyn Erso's Untold Prison Escape Before Rogue OneMarvel's new canonical one-shot Star Wars: Rogue One - Jyn Erso 1 reveals a previously unseen chapter of Jyn Erso's life, detailing a failed prison escape at the Imperial labor camp on Wobani. This narrative enriches her backstory, showing an early spark of compassion and rebellion years before her heroic sacrifice in Rogue One, and ties into the established novel Rebel Rising.

Read more »

Days of intense military training exercises at empty buildings have Southern California on edgeMilitary exercises across Southern California have shaken some residents as sounds of gunfire and helicopters have erupted in the middle of the night.

Read more »