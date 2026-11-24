The indie horror hit One Wish Willow earned $524 million on a tiny budget. Now streaming on Netflix, the film sparks immediate talk of a franchise and sequel following its massive success.

Writer and director Curry Barker is actively developing a sequel to the indie horror hit Obsession, signaling a major expansion for the franchise following its unprecedented commercial success. The film grossed $524 million against a production budget of less than $1 million, driven almost entirely by organic word-of-mouth appeal that defied standard industry expectations.

The movie has maintained its cultural momentum by topping digital streaming charts after premiering on Universal's Peacock platform and subsequently landing on Netflix. This multi-platform release strategy has allowed the story to reach a wider demographic than traditional horror releases typically attract, keeping the title in the public consciousness for months.

Also read Willow Smith Fans Debate Live Performance and Vocal Style

Industry analysts view this financial performance as a clear indicator that the property has franchise starter potential. The disparity between the low production cost and the high revenue return provides the studio with significant leverage. Securing the rights to expand the universe immediately is viewed as a critical business move to capitalize on the current high level of audience interest.

Obsession achieves narrative success by providing just enough contextual lore to support the core story without overwhelming the viewer with exposition. The plot centers on Bear Bailey, played by Michael Johnston, who purchases a crystal item known as One Wish Willow from a local shop. He intends to use the item to make his crush, Nikki Freeman, played by Inde Navarrette, fall in love with him.

Advertisement

The screenplay avoids bogging down the narrative by explaining the mechanics of the magical item. Instead, it embraces the mystery surrounding the One Wish Willow product. This approach creates a sense of unease that persists throughout the film and relies on the audience accepting the premise that the item has genuine power.

A pivotal scene reveals that One Wish Willow operates with a customer service department that possesses deep supernatural knowledge. Bear Bailey contacts the company via telephone to discuss his wish, and the representative clearly understands that the item creates real mystical anomalies with precarious consequences.

The horror escalates when the representative reveals he is channeling the voice of the real Nikki Freeman, who is screaming in terror. The entity possessing Nikki is distinct from the actual person, a fact confirmed by the employee's ability to access her true state. Bear hangs up the phone immediately, leaving the identity of the employee as a lingering mystery.

The existence of this knowledgeable customer service representative suggests that One Wish Willow sells a wider array of supernatural novelties. The narrative hints at a universe of cursed items and their effects on unsuspecting customers. This concept mirrors the successful expansion of The Conjuring Universe, which began with a film focused on demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Advertisement

That franchise started with the Annabelle doll and expanded into ten films and counting. It proved that a collection of cursed objects could sustain a major cinematic universe. Spinoffs became their own successful franchises, drawing audiences back for each new chapter. The success of that model demonstrates that audiences are eager to explore the lore behind specific cursed artifacts.

To capitalize on this momentum, the creators must develop a sequel that addresses the immediate fate of Nikki Freeman. The sequel should also open the door for numerous spinoff films. Expanding the lore of the One Wish Willow company and its employees will provide the necessary foundation for this expansion.

The industry has shown that audiences respond well to interconnected horror worlds. By following the structure set by The Conjuring, Obsession can build a lasting brand. The focus should remain on the specific cursed items and their unique effects, allowing for diverse storytelling while maintaining a cohesive universe. The financial success of the first film provides the resources to execute this ambitious plan effectively. The potential for a franchise is now undeniable and requires immediate strategic action.