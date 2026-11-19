Two NFL teams could win by two touchdowns Sunday and still not cover, as Week 11 spreads hit their highest average since 1999, per BetMGM odds.

Puka Nacua is suspended by the NFL but discipline's timing could not have been any better for Rams receiver Trump announces 'complete and total pardon' for late MLB legend Pete Rose, blasts Hall of Fame exclusion Two bull elk not thrilled with Christmas decorations on display before Thanksgiving trash town's displayLongtime sports broadcaster Bob Costas calls Donald Trump a 'sociopath' in wild rant High school football drama includes a forfeit and resignation, Aikman HATES Buck & is the MLB season toast?

LAPD chief says policing the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics could cost up to $4B, far exceeding current fundingErik Spoelstra gives Heat the green lite to play 'GTA VI' on off day Michigan AD's first move should be to fire Kyle Whittingham and write a $24 million buyout check: Trey Wallace Sophie Cunningham has high standard for future husband, wedding chaos as woman flirts with married men & more Ravens didn't discipline receiver over a domestic arrest but deactivate Marlon Humphrey over podcast commentsField Notes: Koe Wetzel bags a Texas giant, Jacob Wheeler goes offshore & a whale visits NYC12-year-old Little League baseball player succumbs to injury, dies after being in months-long coma Mike Florio issues weak one-sentence apology for Hitler joke about Mike Vrabel's mustache after NFL's rebukeIranian-American journalist sues Tehran, claims regime tried to kill herCISA nominee Michael LoSapio vows to bolster cyber defenseNSA network disruption stretches into third day amid security concernsWashington Commanders defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. said players should decide for themselves whether to use riskier celebrations after Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson tore his ACL while celebrating a sack.

Also read NBA Power Rankings, Week 4: One wild stat for all 30 teams

Two NFL teams could win by two touchdowns Sunday and still fail to cover. We're used to seeing that sort of thing on a Saturday in September, when somebody’s getting a nice check to go play an SEC or Big Ten team. Instead, it's happening in the NFL in Week 11. Of the 13 games, five feature a team laying double digits and nine have a team laying at least six points, according to BetMGM odds on Thursday afternoon.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. The 8-1 Bills are favored by 16.5 points at home against the 1-8 Dolphins.

The 7-2 Chiefs are 15.5-point home favorites against the 3-7 Cardinals. Those are the two biggest numbers, but they aren't alone. The 3-6 Texans are 12.5-point home favorites against the Colts on Thursday Night Football, and the 7-2 Bears are laying 11.5 points at home against the 3-6 Saints.

Advertisement

The average closing spread through the first 10 weeks of this season was 4.71 points. On Thursday, the 13 games on BetMGM Week 11 board averaged a whopping 8.2-point spread differential. I went back to 1999 using nflverse’s closing lines and threw out the final two weeks of each season, when teams with their playoff seeding locked up are more likely to rest starters. That left 420 completed weeks, and none had a closing average as high as Thursday’s board.

The highest closing average in that sample was 7.75 points in Week 12 of 2007. That was the week the undefeated Patriots were favored by 24 against the Eagles. They won by three, by the way. It’s easy to see why Buffalo and Kansas City are favored by more than two touchdowns.

Just look at the starting quarterbacks. The Bills, led by 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, face Miami’s Kyle McCord, a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft making his second career start. Injuries have played a massive role in widening the quarterback gap across the NFL. Miami put Malik Willis on injured reserve, forcing McCord into action.

Beck was Arizona’s emergency third quarterback a few weeks ago, but the Cardinals traded Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore and lost Gardner Minshew to injury. The Ravens needed Brissett because Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are both on injured reserve. And since putting Jalen Hurts on injured reserve, the Eagles have turned to Tanner McKee and now Joe Milton, who’s starting against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Steelers might need to do some soul-searching since Aaron Rodgers' squad is just a 4.5-point favorite on the road against Milton and the Eagles.for seemingly normal football tackles made on quarterbacks . Those 15-yard roughing-the-passer fouls can save drives, change games, and frustrate fans. But it's also pretty clear why rules exist to protect quarterbacks.

Advertisement

Star quarterbacks are not only the faces of the league and paid hundreds of millions of dollars, but their presence on the field objectively makes the product better. The Colts traded Quenton Nelson, Josh Downs and Keenan Allen in the run-up to the deadline, and I get why a three-win team wants draft picks.

It’s a tough sell in Indianapolis, though, where the Colts have made the playoffs just once since Andrew Luck retired and last won a playoff game after the 2018 regular season, Luck’s last. TheyBut playoff futility certainly isn't unique to the Colts. The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2000, and the Cardinals last won one in the 2015 season. The Jets haven’t even made the playoffs since the 2010 season.this week, and Los Angeles is favored.

The Chargers have won a single playoff game since moving from San Diego to Los Angeles in 2017. Other teams facing large spreads this week haven't been competitive in years. The Saints haven't made the playoffs in the past five seasons. The Raiders, who are 10-point underdogs at Denver, last won a playoff game in the 2002 season.

The Titans, 8-point dogs at the Cowboys, have finished last in the AFC South in each of the past three seasons and are on their way to another basement finish this year. Only 11 teams reached the Super Bowl across the 2013 through 2025 seasons, and the Patriots, Chiefs, Seahawks and Eagles won 10 of the 13 titles.

Buffalo and Cincinnati each reached the AFC Championship Game twice in that 13-season span, with the Bengals winning the conference after the 2021 season. Every AFC Championship Game since Steelers–Jets in January 2011 has featured the Patriots or the Chiefs. Thirteen NFC teams reached their conference title game over the past 13 seasons, but the Seahawks, Eagles, 49ers and Rams won 10 of those games. We’ll see if this season ends any differently.

San Francisco and Buffalo are both 8-1, with Kansas City and Cincinnati right behind at 7-2, so I wouldn’t count on seeing a whole lot of new faces in January. On Sunday, the Bills and Chiefs are laying a combined 32 points in two games. I’ll have all four TVs going for the early games, and I hope I still need all four by halftime.