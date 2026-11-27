Sure, it has a CVT and looks like a Jello mold, but it works! The $24,440. Hyundai Venue comes with Apple CarPlay, heated seats, wireless charging and a 10-year powertrain warranty.

Even the least-expensive car sold in America still has most amentities you’ll want for basic transportation. Gone are the days when a beater-cheap econobox came with vinyl seats, hand-crank windows, and barely an AM radio.

Since the Nissan Versa went away at the end of the 2025 model year, the Venue is now the cheapest new car you can buy in America. Even at that rank, it’s fairly well-loaded. Mine was a 2026 SEL in Ecotronic Gray. The MSRP is listed on the Munroney as $22,600, but that’s without the $1,620 delivery fee, which, along with $240 for floor mats, bumped the total out-the-door price to $24,440.

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Assuming a typical out-the-door scenario in suburban Los Angeles and a 10 percent down payment , your total financed loan amount would be $25,001. That would mean a monthly payment of $581 per month at 5.5 percent for 48 months, or $483 per month at 6 percent for 60 months. If you worked 40 hours a week at minimum wage, you’d be bringing home $2,929.33 a month before taxes.