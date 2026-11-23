The Colorado Buffaloes lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats over the weekend, and despite missing out on bowl eligibility and securing another losing season, the out

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders works the sideline during the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Colorado Buffaloes lost to the Cincinnati Bearcats over the weekend, and despite missing out on bowl eligibility and securing another losing season, the outside noise has not seemed to affect the culture of Colorado coach Deion Sanders' program. On one of the final meaningful plays of the game, Colorado offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden was flagged for a late hit, but the context matters.

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The Buffaloes' final offensive play was an interception from quarterback Isaac Wilson as he threw to wide receiver Joseph Williams, covered by two Cincinnati defenders. Bearcats cornerback Kenny Worthy wrestled the ball from the arms of Williams, forcing the turnover.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati outside linebacker Antwan Peek stood over Williams and celebrated, causing Gooden to take action. Sept. 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA: Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. celebrates his touchdown reception with offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden during the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field.

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Gooden came in with a late hit on Peek that was ultimately flagged, but the response to Gooden's reaction and subsequent reaction has been positive. Former NFL offensive lineman Goeff Schwartz shared the video on his social media, calling it an "acceptable reaction.

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" With the Buffaloes sitting at 4-7 and losing five games in a row at one point during the year, the pressure has mounted on the team in Boulder to perform. Players have come out in support of "Coach Prime" even acknowledging that playing for him to"Just coming to the game with ‘Coach Prime. ’ Like we all want him here. I came here for him, to play for him.

That’s why I really play hard, because I love playing for ‘Coach Prime. ’ Like he’s a good guy, a good coach. He taught me a lot, dealing with things off the field and things emotionally on the field when things aren’t going your way. Which he helped me tonight.

Missin’ some tackles, I was mad, but he helped me get back to it," Fontenette continued. Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. While bowl eligibility is out of reach for Colorado, Gooden showed the country that the Buffaloes team will still fight for each other, a signal of Sanders' coaching and the team's culture. Colorado brought in two new coordinators in defensive coordinator Chris Marve and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, and the team has improved in key areas. After allowing over 220 rushing yards per game in 2025, the Buffs currently average 148 rushing yards allowed this season.

Colorado also has 29 sacks in 11 games, compared to 13 sacks in 12 games in 2025. On the other side, quarterback inconsistencies have hampered the Colorado offense. The Buffaloes are averaging 22.5 points per game, slightly up from 20.9 a season ago.

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Meanwhile, Wilson has thrown the most interceptions of any quarterback in the Big 12. Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Buffaloes seemed to have some momentum with a chance to turn around the season and reach a bowl game after upsetting Houston, but Colorado failed to take care of business on the road against Cincinnati. Wilson, Williams, and the Colorado offense was able to move the ball against the Bearcats, but the turnovers proved too costly to overcome.

Wilson threw three interceptions and receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. also lost a fumble. In the end, the loss to Cincinnati secures a third losing season in four years of Sanders leading the program.

"Inconsistency. That’s it. Inconsistency. It’s all me.

All of it is on me," Sanders said after the game. Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College.

A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.