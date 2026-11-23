Samsung's One UI 9.5 beta is now available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, India, South Korea, and Poland, with Galaxy S26 users able to join via Samsung Members.

Samsung has broken from its usual rollout pattern for beta software. In November, the company made the latest One UI 9.5 beta available in six countries at the same time: the U.S., the U.K., Germany, India, South Korea, and Poland. Users in these markets can now access the One UI 9.5 beta on smartphones in the Galaxy S26 series. Samsung has typically released One UI betas in phases, giving certain countries access first.

One UI is the custom version of the Android operating system that Samsung runs on its Galaxy devices. The One UI 9.5 beta is the latest test version of that software, and it is available now rather than through a staggered schedule. Samsung has not described a reason for the change in the source material, so the simultaneous launch stands as the key development.

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How Galaxy Users Can Enroll in the One UI 9.5 Beta

Galaxy S26 users can join the One UI 9.5 beta through the Samsung Members app, which must be installed on the device. Enrollment is handled inside the app, and the process is described as fairly straightforward for eligible users.

To begin, users need to log in with their Samsung Account. They should then find the Beta Program option through the home banner or card. After enrolling, users can open Settings, select Software update, and then choose Download and install to get the One UI 9.5 beta.

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Samsung highly advises users to back up their data before installing beta software. Beta software can be temperamental and highly experimental, and running it can increase the risk of data loss. Users who are not willing to take that risk can wait for the official release, which is expected sometime in early 2027.

What One UI 9.5 Adds to Galaxy Phones

One UI 9.5 is based on Android 17 and brings updates to the camera, Samsung Health, accessibility, privacy, and other areas. The camera changes include new Enhanced Pro and Pro video modes, which add new controls and presets to Samsung cameras.

In Samsung Health, users can record their feelings through a feature called Mindful Note. Galaxy users will also be able to lock individual apps using biometric authentication or a screen lock. Accessibility users will get a floating shortcut for tools, which gives quick access to supported functions from anywhere on screen.

Owners of the Galaxy S26 Ultra also receive features tied to the Privacy Display, although the source text is incomplete on the exact details. Users who want to report errors or suggest interface improvements can do so through the Participated Beta test section in the Samsung Members application once they have enrolled.

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Who Can Try the One UI 9.5 Beta Today

Eligible Galaxy S26 owners in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, India, South Korea, and Poland can try the One UI 9.5 beta now, provided they meet the enrollment requirements. Samsung has made the beta open in all six countries at once, so users in those markets do not need to wait for a regional phase.

The main trade-off is risk. Because the software is still in beta, Samsung recommends backing up personal data before installing it. Users who prefer a stable experience can hold off until the official One UI 9.5 release, which Samsung is expected to launch sometime in early 2027.