One Tree Hill Stars James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti Celebrate Full Circle Moment at ATX TV Festival with Everyone Is Doing Great

James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, real-life friends from One Tree Hill, return to ATX TV Festival with their independent series Everyone Is Doing Great, now in Season 2 on Netflix. They reflect on the journey from pilot to streaming success.

James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti, whose real-life friendship began while starring on the hit series One Tree Hill , spoke about how that bond eventually inspired them to build something entirely their own.

The duo serves as stars, creators, writers, and executive producers on Everyone Is Doing Great, a comedy-drama that explores friendship, romance, and the often messy reality of navigating adulthood and career identity after early fame. They shared their journey at the ATX TV Festival, now in its 15th season in downtown Austin, which brings together television's biggest stars, creators, and fans for a week of premieres, reunions, and behind-the-scenes conversations.

The festival this year is packed with must-see moments, and Trevor Scott and Sierra Waggoner broadcast live from the heart of the action, featuring special guests and a live studio audience. The stars and creators behind Everyone Is Doing Great joined the show to reflect on the journey of the series, its loyal fan base, and how a passion project rooted in friendship has continued to evolve since its earliest days.

Reflecting on the show's return to ATX TV Festival after originally screening the pilot there in 2018, Colletti called it a meaningful full circle moment. He said, 'First of all, thank you for having us back there. Everyone was like, what is this nice little art project you guys are working on? It is very cute.

But being on your show and being here at ATX really validated that we were putting something together that we felt passionate about. It is really awesome to be here all these years later with Season 2 now on Netflix. It is a pretty amazing moment.

' Lafferty echoed the sentiment, noting that it was a dream come true. He said, 'This is the first year ATX is doing the independent pilot competition as well. We felt like we were slipping in the back door that first year as an independent pilot. It was the only one at the festival.

And now there is this competition. It feels really cool to be here in this moment for that as well.

' The duo highlighted the energy around the festival, meeting other creators in similar positions and staying in touch, even casting some in their show. They emphasized the importance of the independent TV community in the streaming landscape. The series, described as a grounded, character-driven story about connection and resilience, explores people trying to figure out life and leaning on each other.

Colletti said, 'It is about people trying to figure it out and leaning on each other as they do. It is about friendship and love, and starting over at a time when you did not think you would have to. Life throws you a curveball and you have to pivot. Everybody can relate to that on some level.

' Composer Michael Grubbs and Executive Producer Michelle Lang also joined the discussion, noting that the show has a community of supporters who have been with it since 2017 and 2018, helping it get to Netflix. The show remains very much an independent production, and the team continues to spread the word. The journey from a pilot at ATX to a Netflix series has been a testament to their passion and the strength of their creative partnership





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