From new coaches to vintage gear to play-action fakes, here’s one thing for each franchise to appreciate this Turkey Day.

Welcome to our Thanksgiving table. If you’re reading this at yours, I’d encourage you to take a little snapshot of the person to your left, the person to your right, the smell of the room, what’s on television and whom you can see walking up your driveway.

I’d encourage you, if you’re lucky enough to still have grandparents with you, to make sure you have a seat close by for the meal. I’d encourage you to take lots of pictures of everyone together. Make plans for the year ahead and keep as many as you can.

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As someone charting a brand new Thanksgiving tradition in 2026 and attempting to forge what I hope will be the core memories of three young kids, it’s going to be trial and error. But I hope that someday they’ll feel as lucky as I did, to have a destination that created Rockwellian memories that will last a lifetime. I spent one Thanksgiving alone.