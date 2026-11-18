The specific players lining Washington Wizards head coach Brian Keefe's regular circle of reserves is much numerically-thinner than the fans hoped before the se

Nov 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect's regular circle of reserves is much numerically-thinner than the fans hoped before the season started, no question about it. Even if we look pastStill, that's left the talented lineup with no shortage of pieces who'd garnered excitement over this past offseason.

Also read NBA Season Analysis: Western Dominance, Statistical Records, and Early Injuries

Returning prospects inJan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson celebrates with guard Bub Carrington during the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Just a month into this season, though, and their 4-11 record suggests that the problems go beyond a few missing names padding the rotation's back end.

Theholding the starting five back placed a lot of pressure on the bench unit to aid the spacing concerns, and that's precisely where theweren't enough to doom them during nightly gunfights, it would appear that they're saddled with three of the league's five worst corner shooters among players who've chucked at least 20 such attempts.

Advertisement

's place in such unenviable company is its own separate problem; his questionable deployment alongside other ball-needy creators and paint-sitting bigs has limited the athletic slasher from getting to play anywhere outside of a humble off-ball role. He, as well as his fellow starters, could really benefit from some strides out of their second unit. Johnson is certainly the biggest anomaly among the three Wizards mentioned in the shameful roundup.

He entered the league as a scoring specialist with one of the most effortless-looking jumpers in his 2025 NBA Draft Class, spending most of his injury-shortened rookie seasonTre Johnson 23 PTS , 1 AST, 1 REB, 0 TO off the bench vs. HawksHe's stuck his head above water for the occasional sign of life, but he's made over 40% of his field goal attempts just, bad enough for his true shooting percentage to spiral into a bleak 45.9% mark. Johnson hasn't looked as confident as he used to when tasked with the one skill he was always expected to wield, frequently making offense more complicated than he has to by passing up on clean spot-up opportunities.

Coulibaly's own cratering is less-surprising, but almost as disappointing. Unlike Johnson, the lankier wing's never been known for his shooting touch, having relied more on his bounce and defense in buying regular minutes in the past, though Washington fans made the mistake of talking themselves into his coming back different this time around. Any rumors pertaining to a speedier, hitch-less jumper were immediately proven to be just that- rumors.

After three completed seasons with the Wizards' development staff, he's opened his Oct 23, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly dribbles as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Carrington's been helpful at times as a more off-ball, perimeter-lingering version of Johnson, but he's already begun cooling off from his hot start with just one game with a made 3-pointer over hisAnd it's not like Ayton's been much help here as a complete non-shooter, with his entrances mucking up the spacing worse than ever.

Advertisement

Keefe's been smart enough to limit his minutes amidst's long-awaited aggression awakening, but he's short on any further introductory adjustments to make as long as his only trusted backups continue failing to close possessions as often as they are. What he can do is draw up some easier looks for players like Johnson to get going, as he's rarely doing anything off-ball once his trailing or swing passes get blown up by pressing defenders.

So long as Keefe and co. are saddled with so many slumpers while willingly-deploying clumsy lineup combinations, though, it's hard to see any clear outs regarding the matter of playable personnel. Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! Henry covers the Washington Wizards with prior experience as a sports reporter with The Baltimore Sun, the Capital Gazette and The Lead.

A Bowie, MD native, he earned his Journalism degree at the University of Maryland.