One team willing to making Giannis Antetokounmpo trade ‘no matter the risk’ of contract uncertainty

The Trail Blazers are willing to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo without long-term assurances. Antetokounmpo has just one year left on his deal worth more than $58 million and he’s expected t…

The Trail Blazers are willing to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo without long-term assurances. Antetokounmpo has just one year left on his deal worth more than $58 million and he’s expected to decline his 2027-28 player option for over $62 million in favor of a new, and potentially final, long-term max contract.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has played with the Milwaukee Bucks since 2013, and is the biggest name expected to be dealt this summer. ,” ESPN insider Shams Charania identified the Trail Blazers as one of the teams prepared to aggressively pursue the former MVP despite no guarantees of a long-term commitment, “no matter the risk.

” This is notable given that Portland is one of the teams reportedly interested in Antetokounmpo in a sweepstakes headlined by the Heat, which has also been rumored to include the Magic and Celtics. It’s not uncommon for front offices to seek some level of confidence that a player intends to remain with the organization before parting with multiple draft picks, young prospects and matching salary, in order to execute a trade at this level.

The Blazers have spent the last few seasons rebuilding around a young core after moving on from franchise icon Damian Lillard in 2023 — although they did bring him back last off-season after a failed two-year stint with the Bucks. Lillard, who missed last season with an Achilles injury, is expected to be ready for the 2026-27 season.

The organization has accumulated promising talent as well, including Scoot Henderson, picked No. 2 overall in the 2023 NBA Draft after Victor Wembanyama, Toumani Camara, talented swingman Shaedon Sharpe and interior presence Donovan Clingan. The Blazers also have Jrue Holiday on the roster, who won a title with Antetokounmpo in 2021 in Milwaukee.

Holiday was moved from Milwaukee to Portland in 2023 as part of the first Lillard trade but ended up with the Celtics, and he played an integral role in their 2024 championship run. Holiday was again traded to Portland last summer, but he remained with the club after outside speculation fueled the possibility of another re-routing. Antetokounmpo, 31, remains one of the league’s best players and will be entering his 14th NBA season next year.





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