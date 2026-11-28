The bidding war for former San Diego Padres left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon might be heating up as a potential lockout looms. Morejon has become the New Yor

Jun 26, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park.

Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The bidding war for former San Diego Padres left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon might be heating up as a potential lockout looms.. So, while the latest report details New York's extreme desire to sign the southpaw, he clearly has no shortage of suitors in the final days of November.

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Apr 7, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon throws a pitch against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect' reported interest in Morejon, the left-hander still isn't guaranteed to end up in the Bronx. As things stand, the 27-year-old is widely considered the top high-leverage arm available in, racking up a career-high 107 strikeouts in 86 innings.