One T800 humanoid robot every 15 mins, ENGINEAI’s new factory claims

ENGINEAI has opened its Shenzhen smart manufacturing base, with the first T800 humanoid robots now rolling off the line.

A Chinese robotics company, ENGINEAI, has opened a large smart manufacturing facility in Shenzhen to begin mass-producing humanoid robot s. The first batch of its T800 humanoid robot s has already come off the assembly line at the new plant in the Honghualing district.

This launch comes as China increases its investments in humanoid robotics and automated manufacturing. ENGINEAI said the new facility is designed for high-volume deliveries and quicker commercialization of its robots.is about 129,000 square feet and uses a fully integrated manufacturing workflow. The company said the plant handles incoming quality checks, component testing, assembly, pre-shipment testing, logistics, and after-sales service in a single system.every 15 minutes. The workflow is designed to boost efficiency and keep product quality steady during large-scale production.

Each robot must pass 79 quality checks and 46 simulation tests before shipping. These tests check the robot’s stability, durability, and consistent performance before delivery to customers. The company believes the new plant will help meet future demand as humanoid robots are used more in industrial and inspection jobs. ENGINEAI was founded in October 2023 and is based in Shenzhen.

The company develops both general-purpose intelligent robots and specialized industrial robots. , the lightweight SA02 companion robot, and the JS01 quadruped robot. The company said its products now cover a range of sizes and types, including two-legged humanoids and four-legged robots. The robotics firm has slowly expanded into the industrial and inspection sectors, where companies are seeking robots to handle repetitive, labor-intensive tasks.

Opening the Honghualing manufacturing base is a big step for ENGINEAI as it works to increase production. The company said this project marks its move toward delivering up to 10,000 units. The company’s manufacturing expansion is also reaching beyond Shenzhen. The company is planning a global smart manufacturing headquarters in Zhengzhou, Henan province.

A separate production line for 10,000 units is being built at the ENGINEAI Intelligent Manufacturing base in Zhengzhou Yunzhi Science Park. The company said this site will boost manufacturing capacity and help coordinate the regional supply chain. ENGINEAI added that the Zhengzhou operation will work closely with local suppliers of key parts and support the use of humanoid robots in the region.

The company expects the new manufacturing base to improve market services and help future production grow as China’s robotics sector expands. ENGINEAI’s expansion comes after a major funding milestone earlier this year. In April, the companyAfter the investment, ENGINEAI said its valuation went over 10 billion yuan, or about $1.4 billion. The company called this financing a major milestone that will help grow manufacturing, research, and commercial use of humanoid robots.

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