One suspect arrested and one at large after a Northeast Side business burglary

San Antonio police arrested an 18-year-old after a 2:30 a.m. burglary alarm at a Northeast Side business, forcing him to recover stolen property. A second suspect fled and remains at large.

Some storms could be strong to severe. A 'marginal' risk outlook for Bexar County and areas south and east to the coast.

San Antonio police arrested an 18-year-old after a 2:30 a.m. burglary alarm at a Northeast Side business, forcing him to recover stolen property. A second suspect fled and remains at large. SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old was apprehended and made to recover property from a Northeast Side business after a burglary. A second suspect remains at large.

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The incident occurred early Sunday at about 2:30 a.m. after SAPD responded to a burglary alarm at a business on the 2800 block of Thousand Oaks. At the scene, responding officers saw the business's window had been broken. During the investigation, they spotted two men walking in an alley. When officers tried to speak with them, both men ran.

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After chasing them, police arrested an 18-year-old man while the other suspect got away. Officers said they found property from the business with the arrested individual. San Antonio deputies are searching for missing 20-year-old Robert Segura Jr., last seen Thursday morning near Alamo Ranch Parkway leaving for work in a Ford Ranger . His phone is off.

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