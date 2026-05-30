One Soon-to-Be Free Agent Worth Considering for the Wizards

Free agency is far from the most demanding tier of the Washington Wizards' lengthy list of summer priorities. Entering a summer defined by their weighty draft

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac looks on during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Imagesand internal development, additional outside help from other crevices around the league don't register as a desperate need in the front office's plan to consolidate their roster of stars and recent draftees. Still, it couldn't hurt for Washington's builders to keep that wandering eye scouting for worthwhile opportunities.

Wizards' management bought low onover the past few months, and by that same evaluation process, could feasibly bring in another potentially-undervalued name entering the looming free agency window. Jonathan Isaac is nowhere near the status of regular All-Stars in Davis and Young, but he, too, offers some of what the optimistic Wizards are looking for in preparing for their competitive shift.

Defense and positional versatility are right there atop Washington's anticipatory building blocks, and despite the obvious concerns he presents, he's still worth a flier assuming he meets the offseason resolution he seems destined for. Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr handles the ball against Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images | Reggie Hildred-Imagn ImagesLet's first get the obvious out of the way. To call Isaac "unavailable" would be selling it short; simply put, he's one of the most injury-prone players in the association, appearing in just 328 matchups since the Orlando Magic selected him sixth overall in 2017. He's managed just three total starts over this range, watching his original minute load of 15 and change plummet down to 10 amidst his long-lingering scoring concerns.

The forward has never been overly useful as a shooter, driver or creator, getting most of his points out of pure hustle opportunities. Mar 19, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Imagesreporting that his current contract will be stretched and waived.

They need some kind of shake-up following their embarrassing season-long rut and playoff dismissal, and can't afford any more ineffective scorers than they already have; the Wizards, meanwhile, may benefit from his unique reserve skillset.each in the starting lineup, there will be little extra room for any other center to meaningfully contribute. And while Isaac doesn't exactly spell Davis' preexisting availability concerns, he's a similarly-destructive defender when he's physically right and free from an overly-demanding workload.

He, like the aforementioned centers, can guard everywhere. At 6'10", he's quick and smart enough to stick with just about any wing or perimeter handler, and has the leaping ability and hands to contest most other bigs. With Sarr or Davis in lineups as theoretical stretch-fives, Isaac could slide in as a non-spacing roamer in spot opportunities.

Special defensive reps against everyone from Luka to Giannis, Tatum, Zion, Haliburton, LeBron, AD, Booker, etc.His rebounding certainly wouldn't hurt alongside the slight Sarr, especially following a Wizards season plagued by such public struggles on the boards. Is Isaac a risk? Absolutely. Who knows how he'll react to the first serious scenery change of his professional career, as well as an even tougher road to high-impact minutes as a member of Washington's sneakily-deep rotation.

But with the expendableMake sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! Henry covers the Washington Wizards with prior experience as a sports reporter with The Baltimore Sun, the Capital Gazette and The Lead. A Bowie, MD native, he earned his Journalism degree at the University of Maryland.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Donald Trump Is Pretending to Be a Knicks Fan for One Reason and One Reason OnlyAmerica’s most prodigious fake sports fan arrives on cue.

Read more »

Perris skydiving accident leaves one dead, one in critical conditionFirst responders found the deceased skydiver in a field on the east side of the 215 Freeway. Another person was taken to a hospital.

Read more »

Wizards of the Coast Celebrates International Day of Play with Free Beginner AdventureIn honor of International Day of Play, Wizards of the Coast has released a new, free adventure for Dungeons & Dragons, 'The Goblin's Lost Mine', designed to introduce new players and Dungeon Masters to the game. This short, level 1 adventure is available for free download, along with last year's adventure, 'The Haunted Lighthouse'.

Read more »

PS4 and Xbox One players are getting booted from Call of Duty: Warzone soonActivision is phasing out Warzone on PS4 and Xbox One, but existing players can keep playing until the end of Black Ops 7 Season 06.

Read more »