One/Size Oil Sucker Spray Review: A Game-Changer for Oily Skin in Summer

A beauty editor tests One/Size's Oil Sucker Liquid Blotting Paper Touch Up Spray in extreme heat and finds it effectively absorbs oil, blurs imperfections, and revives makeup without powder touch-ups.

As a beauty enthusiast with oily skin, I've long struggled to keep my makeup flawless during the hot summer months. The combination of high temperatures and natural sebum production often leads to creased eyeshadow and foundation that fades by midday.

Through my role as Refinery29's senior beauty writer, I've tested countless products-from silica-infused setting sprays and oil-absorbing sheets toweekly sulfur and clay masks-yet maintaining a matte, even complexion remains a constant challenge. That's why I was eager to try One/Size's new Oil Sucker Liquid Blotting Paper Touch Up Spray, especially when temperatures soared above 90 degrees in Texas.

The product promises to absorb excess oil and provide a soft-matte, blurred finish, but unlike a traditional setting spray, it's designed as a touch-up solution for reviving makeup hours after application. Its formula features ginseng for oil regulation and anti-inflammatory benefits, magnesium aluminum silicate for a diffused look, and vegan cellulose for a cooling, refreshing mist that doesn't leave a dry, flat residue.

After putting it through its paces, I found that Oil Sucker genuinely works: a quick spritz mid-afternoon re-mattifies shine and smooths the appearance of my makeup, making it look freshly applied rather than simply blotted. The finish sets it apart from oil-absorbing sheets, which only remove shine without improving texture or makeup longevity.

The aerosol spray is more intense than some other options, so proper technique-shaking well, spraying from eight to ten inches away, and allowing 30 seconds to dry-is key to avoid disrupting mascara or other eye makeup. While the full-size can is slightly bulky for all-day purse carry, the convenience and effectiveness make it a worthwhile addition to any makeup bag, especially for oily skin types. With regular use, one can likely lasts around three months.

For anyone seeking a reliable way to combat midday oil and keep makeup looking fresh, Oil Sucker delivers on its promises and has earned a permanent spot in my routine





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Oil Control Spray Makeup Touch-Up Matte Finish Blotting Alternative Summer Makeup

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