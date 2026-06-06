One Shot Photo Contest Recognizes Exceptional Photographers

The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest has recognized a select group of photographers whose work exemplifies the power and precision of the single frame.

In this year’s One Shot Photo Contest , photographers from 82 countries submitted images for consideration.

“The 2026 One Shot Photo Contest challengesto distill their craft, perspective, and storytelling into a single, definitive image,” a statement read. “A distinguished jury evaluated submissions across multiple categories, ultimately recognizing a select group of photographers whose work exemplifies the power and precision of the single frame. ”“Rio No.7”Early morning with the Abore tribe. This young girls stand with the cattle as the sunrises and sun beams travel thru the smoke.

Smoking the cows helps repel insects and gives the cattle a sense of calm. The Abore treasure their cows and take very good care of them. The image is from Sumatra, the moment the contestant fell and lost control of the two cows during the race. The Hammerhead was no match for the Osprey claw.

A Buddhist monk stands outside the Shwedagon Pagoda, his gaze framed by wings.

“Signals in the Storm” A sequence of black and white photographs made where light meets pressure. Storm, surf, and mountain layers resolve into structure and tone. The work is about endurance, the small human signal set against the larger movement of nature. Flamingos fly over Lake Magadi in Kenya’s Rift Valley.

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