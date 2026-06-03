One Shot: How 'Pluribus' found its surreal beauty in an empty desert city

Bland desert urbanism, stripped of people, communicates both loneliness and surreal beauty in Vince Gilligan's sci-fi drama 'Pluribus.'

Forty-eight days, 16 hours, 57 minutes and 12 seconds after a virus transforms humanity into a blissful symbiotic horde, one of its survivors, Carol , treats a rooftop as a personal driving range — the golf balls shattering a neighboring building’s windows.

“If you’re alone for 40 days, you’re going to go a bit crazy and be lonely,” sayscinematographer Paul Donachie of the series’ aesthetic, which finds surreal beauty in bland desert urbanism emptied of people. “We searched Albuquerque to find the right kind of rooftop and building to frame her in light, but with darkness around her,” he says. “We’re putting her in this box before revealing what she’s aiming at.

” Along with a looser framing, shadow and contrast highlight loneliness and emotional ambiguity. As another survivor makes the long journey in search of Carol, “what was interesting about this particular episode was there was no dialogue and we’re telling two little stories of what’s going on emotionally with each person,” Donachie notes.

“She is trying to enjoy it and take her mind off it. But I think there’s frustration not knowing what the hell is going on in the world. ”





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