Josh Holloway stars in One Second After, a 2027 sci-fi thriller based on William R. Forstchen's novel, depicting a catastrophic EMP attack in North Carolina.

Josh Holloway headlines the upcoming survival thriller One Second After, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 30, 2027. This highly anticipated sci-fi film marks the directorial debut of Scott Rogers and arrives nearly two decades after the release of the source material. The project has generated significant buzz due to its timely premise and the involvement of established genre talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Directorial Debut and Creative Team Behind One Second After

Scott Rogers takes the helm as the director for this cinematic adaptation, bringing a fresh perspective to the complex narrative. The screenplay is crafted by J. Michael Straczynski and Nicole Roewe, who translate the dense technical and emotional layers of the original work for the screen. Straczynski is a respected figure in science fiction writing, known for his work on Babylon 5, while Roewe adds her own creative voice to the project.

Also read Lindsay Clancy Faces Second Murder Trial in 2027 After Mistrial; Holdout Juror Weighs Law Career

The film is based on the 2009 novel of the same name by William R. Forstchen. Forstchen serves as an executive producer, ensuring the adaptation remains faithful to the core themes of his book. He joins a robust group of executive producers including Richard Masson, Sue Masson, Kenneth Horowitz, Barbara Horowitz, David Gore, and Cecilia Gore, indicating strong industry support and investment in the project.

EMP Attack Plot and John Matherson Survival Story in Black Mountain

The narrative of One Second After unfolds in the idyllic mountain town of Black Mountain, North Carolina. The story centers on John Matherson, a former Army Colonel who has transitioned into a role as a college professor. This background provides him with the strategic mindset and leadership skills necessary to navigate the chaos that follows the inciting incident.

Advertisement

The catastrophic event is a devastating electromagnetic pulse attack that instantly disables the entire nation's electrical grid. This single event paralyzes communications and transportation systems, cutting off the town from the outside world. The sudden loss of modern infrastructure forces the residents to confront immediate dangers without the benefits of emergency services or digital connectivity.

John Matherson must protect his family and the broader community as resources dwindle rapidly. The film explores the growing desperation among the survivors and the increasing threats posed by hostile outsiders looking to exploit the vulnerability of the isolated town. The logline emphasizes that ordinary people are forced to make extraordinary choices, testing the limits of loyalty, morality, and sacrifice as societal structures unravel.

Cast Performances and Character Roles in the Post-Collapse Drama

Josh Holloway portrays the lead character of John Matherson, bringing his experience from high-profile television roles to the big screen. Holloway is best known for playing James Sawyer Ford on the ABC television hit Lost. His extensive credits include the sci-fi drama Colony, the crime thriller series Duster, and the Western series Yellowstone, demonstrating his versatility across genres.

Famke Janssen joins the cast as Mayor Kate Lindsey, a key political figure in the town's response to the crisis. Janssen has a long history in the film industry, appearing in Fox's X-Men film series and numerous popular movies and TV shows. Her previous roles include GoldenEye, the Taken film trilogy, Hemlock Grove, and How to Get Away with Murder, showcasing her ability to handle intense dramatic material.

Advertisement

The film is described as both an edge-of-your-seat survival thriller and a provocative exploration of dependence on technology. It imagines a terrifying catastrophe while focusing on the courage and resilience required to confront it. The story challenges viewers to consider how modern society would function without the digital backbone that currently supports daily life and emergency coordination.

Theatrical Release Date and Production Timeline for One Second After

The movie has locked in a specific theatrical release window, hitting theaters on April 30, 2027. This date places the film in the spring 2027 calendar, giving the production team ample time for post-production and marketing. The long lead time allows for detailed refinement of the visual effects depicting the widespread infrastructure failure.

As the release date approaches, more details regarding the marketing campaign and potential awards strategy are expected to emerge. The combination of a proven cast, a respected author behind the source material, and a timely subject matter positions One Second After as a significant entry in the 2027 film lineup. Audiences will be able to witness how Matherson and the residents of Black Mountain survive the initial shock and subsequent chaos of a nation blinded by the pulse.